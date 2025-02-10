This Anti-Trump Tweet Shows That Libs Don't Get Sports at All

There are no words for this tweet. It almost reads as a parody until you see who posted it: New York Times writer Wajahat Ali. I guess he finally got over that we were going back to our everyday lives because he was rather upset a few years ago that people were eating in restaurants after the COVID pandemic, likening it to a “horror movie.” It’s troll bait but also a little sad. Here’s what he posted about Super Bowl 59:

Advertisement

Trash ass Chiefs with Christian nationalist kicker and Trump loving Mahomes family kicked into the dirt by the Eagles who come from a city with a big Black population during a Super Bowl with Kendrick Lamar and a super Black halftime show all in front of Trump. Love it.

This tweet pissed off all the alt-right people. Lovely day. 😘 https://t.co/CxdscNYDiG — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 10, 2025

My man, no one cares. The city of Philadelphia couldn’t care less about these niche concerns that are not real nor thought of by anyone who isn’t mentally ill. The Eagles won because they were the better team, especially on defense, where they sat 2nd overall, with first-place honors in the passing game, second in scoring defense, and 10th against the run. These are championship-caliber ratings for defensive play, which showed in the 40-22 stomping they put on Kansas City. Race and all this silliness aren’t even a factor, but far-left clowns don’t watch sports or know how voters think. I think Ali knows that because he took a victory lap for intentionally chumming up the waters:

America is so whack and upside down right now y'all have me rooting for the Eagles. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 10, 2025

It's clout whoredom, and no one cares.

Trump still won the election. DOGE will still expose the waste, lazy workers will quit, useless agencies will be shut down, and there’s nothing you can do to stop it. For some of us, our Super Bowl win was in November when Kamala Harris and the Democrats got trounced everywhere partially because of nonsense like Trump saw a black halftime show. Who thinks like this?

Also, did you hear how the president was received? The roof blew off. These people don’t watch sports or know what’s happening, but they are really, really too online, which is evident here. Social media isn’t real life, guys. You’d think the ‘brat’ nonsense around Kamala would’ve been a red flag. No one knew what the hell that was or meant.

I'll leave you with our own Kurt Schlicter's take, which is based on reality. Also, I couldn't let you start your day with Ali's trash nonsense about the Super Bowl.