Pam Bondi's First Full Interview Was Beyond Refreshing
Who Is 'Big Balls' and Why Is CNN All Huffy About Him?
VIP
Investigating the Investigation, Not the Actual Scandal, and Confusion Over Who Is Actuall...
USA Today Uses Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to Lie About DEI
'60 Minutes' Sought to Impede Donald Trump and Run Cover for Kamala Harris
US Needs to Double Down on AI Supremacy
The ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ and ‘The Gong Show’ Rolled Into One
From '45' to '46' to '47': Economic Drivers of the 2024 Presidential Election
2025 Offers New Opportunities for Next-Gen Satellite Broadband
How the Trump DOJ Can Counter the Threat From DeepSeek and Huawei
Donald Trump's Unspoken Insight
Trump’s Response to Time Magazine’s Attempt to Troll Him With Its New Cover...
DOGE Moves In: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Targeted After Biden Holdover Fired
Democrat Exposed for Lying About Kristi Noem's Comments
Tipsheet

Unhinged Pro-Terrorist Lunatic Totally Melts Down When She Sees Jewish People in NYC

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 07, 2025 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

I don’t know the backstory here, but it’s irrelevant, given what transpired in this video. Two Jewish men are accosted by an absolute lunatic of a woman who hurls antisemitic slurs. For someone like this, the mere sight of a Jewish person could set them off on this bigoted tirade, but it supposedly occurred in Midtown Manhattan. 

Advertisement

The woman has been identified as Noora Shalash, Director of Government Affairs for CAIR-Kentucky, wh,o based on this video, accosted a visibly Jewish man because she felt he was Israel personified or something. It’s a harrowing video. 

“What’s the purpose of this,” a man says to her as she chases her target into an elevator.  

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Ilhan Omar Is Upset About USAID's Funding Freeze Mia Cathell
Advertisement

What follows is an attempt by Noora to verbally and physically assault the man recording her, saying she loves Jesus and how Jews dishonor them, and then finally hoping that ISIS kills them all.  

"I demand Jihad; I want ISIS to kill all of you,” she screams, throwing a tantrum in the elevator. 

“This is insane,” the man says. “This is what Jews in New York have to deal with.” 

It’s no shock that a CAIR employee had a meltdown like this, given that the organization is pretty much a front for Hamas and other terror groups.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Ilhan Omar Is Upset About USAID's Funding Freeze Mia Cathell
Pam Bondi's First Full Interview Was Beyond Refreshing Matt Vespa
Trump’s Response to Time Magazine’s Attempt to Troll Him With Its New Cover Is Brilliant Sarah Arnold
Who Is 'Big Balls' and Why Is CNN All Huffy About Him? Matt Vespa
Trump Was Shocked by This Answer From the Japanese Prime Minister Matt Vespa
Must Listen: White House Correspondent Offers Stark Assessment of Karoline Leavitt vs. KJP Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, So That's Why Ilhan Omar Is Upset About USAID's Funding Freeze Mia Cathell
Advertisement