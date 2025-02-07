Unhinged Pro-Terrorist Lunatic Totally Melts Down When She Sees Jewish People in NYC

I don’t know the backstory here, but it’s irrelevant, given what transpired in this video. Two Jewish men are accosted by an absolute lunatic of a woman who hurls antisemitic slurs. For someone like this, the mere sight of a Jewish person could set them off on this bigoted tirade, but it supposedly occurred in Midtown Manhattan.

Advertisement

The woman has been identified as Noora Shalash, Director of Government Affairs for CAIR-Kentucky, wh,o based on this video, accosted a visibly Jewish man because she felt he was Israel personified or something. It’s a harrowing video.

“What’s the purpose of this,” a man says to her as she chases her target into an elevator.

This is Noora Shalash, Director of Government Affairs for CAIR-Kentucky. She chased, assaulted, and threatened Jews inside a Midtown Manhattan building while yelling, "I demand Jihad, I want ISIS to kill all of you." pic.twitter.com/4fJKUSz0m5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 7, 2025

Please take a moment to thank the UAE for designating US-based CAIR as a terrorist organization. This is Noora Shalash, Director of Government Affairs for CAIR-Kentucky. She chased, assaulted, and threatened Jews inside a Midtown Manhattan building while yelling, "I demand Jihad,… pic.twitter.com/TRQpyd0q4C — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) February 7, 2025

CAIR official to a Jewish man: “I demand Jihad! I want ISIS to kill all of you!” CAIR is a pro-terror group that lectures Americans about ‘Islamophobia.’ https://t.co/EqBy1Rsx83 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 7, 2025

What follows is an attempt by Noora to verbally and physically assault the man recording her, saying she loves Jesus and how Jews dishonor them, and then finally hoping that ISIS kills them all.

"I demand Jihad; I want ISIS to kill all of you,” she screams, throwing a tantrum in the elevator.

“This is insane,” the man says. “This is what Jews in New York have to deal with.”

It’s no shock that a CAIR employee had a meltdown like this, given that the organization is pretty much a front for Hamas and other terror groups.