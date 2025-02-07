Hey, Politico, Did USAID Pay You for These Anti-Elon Headlines?

USAID appears to be the sugar daddy for Politico, doling out millions to the outlet, which I’m being told isn’t a subsidy or the act of cash being funneled to the media company. It’s (D)ifferent, you see. When liberals or Democrats do it, it’s not what you think or what your eyes see. That’s the line the political class has used for years, and voters are tired of it.

Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cut down USAID, which will effectively be shut down today. The entire operation will be absorbed into the State Department, keeping fewer than 300 out of a 10,000-person staff. The waste was unreal, and while the Left can only say this is a small budget item, that doesn’t negate the premise of DOGE, which is operating at the direction of President Donald J. Trump.

Also, isn’t that the most DC rebuke ever: well, it’s a little fraud. No, we’re done with that nonsense. And the only people who are furious are worthless federal workers and their Democrat allies who can no longer use USAID to subsidize their wasteful and arguably fraudulent pet projects on the taxpayers’ dime.

So, with Politico embarrassed and exposed by the reported USAID payola-rama, it’s hilarious that two anti-Elon Musk stories get published a day after the agency’s alleged subsidizing of the Democrat-media complex is exposed.

First, Democratic polling shows Elon Musk is unpopular:

House Democrats have a plan to help them win back the working class: turn the world's richest person into their boogeyman. They’ve set their sights on holding Elon Musk to account, by attempting to subpoena him and introducing legislation to block him from receiving federal contracts while he holds a "special" role inside the government. They believe the idea of an unelected billionaire wreaking chaos on the bureaucracy will be unpopular with voters — and now they have some data to prove it. New internal polling, conducted on behalf of House Majority Forward, a nonprofit aligned with House Democratic leadership, found Musk is viewed negatively among 1,000 registered voters in battleground districts. His approval rating is upside down (43 percent approve to 51 disapprove) and his favorability is even worse (42 percent favorable to 51 percent unfavorable). And the survey was completed between Jan. 19-25 — before some of Musk’s more extreme moves as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Yeah, polling people doing the fraud is a real crackerjack argument against the mission of curbing government waste. What absolute hilarity.

The second is this unpopularity could be an issue for Trump:

Democrats are starting to wake up and sketch out a plan to help them win back the working class: Turn the world’s richest person into their boogeyman. They’ve set their sights on holding Elon Musk to account. Armed with new polling showing Musk’s popularity in the toilet, key Democratic leaders are going after the top Trump adviser who is dismantling the federal government. They are attempting to subpoena him and introducing legislation to block him from receiving federal contracts while he holds a “special” role leading Trump’s cost-cutting crusade. In a sign of how toxic Democrats believe Musk is, battleground Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) called Musk an “unelected, weirdo billionaire” and said he has “been getting a lot of calls over the past few days” about him. Golden is a moderate who represents Trump country.

Maine? Is this a joke?

No, he’s not a liability. Also, who cares? We don’t really care, Margaret. And if you think lefty polling firms finding Elon unpopular will be an issue, then you just missed the larger story, which is that the Democratic polling and consultant class still don’t know how voters think: DOGE’s mission is popular.

Sorry, but you lost, and this is going to happen.

Oh no, liberal polling firms say voters don’t like Elon, and he’s now a problem or something.

Did USAID pay you to write that?