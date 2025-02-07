CNN Loses It Over the Name of a DOGE Employee

The Elon Musk derangement syndrome continues as some employee history for one employee has reportedly been analyzed by great detectives such as CNN, who devoted much time and effort to a matter no one cares about. Some 19-year-old employee, nicknamed ‘Big Balls,’ has left some at the network aghast. He was recently dismissed from the agency:

NEW: CNN reveals bombshell discovery that one DOGE worker goes by ‘Big Balls’ online, prompting Kara Swisher to say his name is likely why Elon hired him.



Big, if true!



“So, this is a 19-year-old high school graduate who has used the unfortunate nickname Big Balls… pic.twitter.com/8RiwX4wsaY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 7, 2025

CNN having a meltdown over "Big Balls" (19-year-old DOGE staffer) pic.twitter.com/7kSKj9Dx8v — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 7, 2025

Who cares? Newsweek’s piece on him—his real name is Edward Coristine—didn’t uncover anything prohibitive, though some people aren’t pleased that at 16, he created Tesla.Sexy LLC and was part of launching some AI Discord Bot in Russia.

Is that it? Frankly, Democrats and the media had a chance to stop this on Election Day, and they lost. The mission of the Department of Government Efficiency is popular, which is one of the most hilarious aspects of the media and the Democrats’ now unbridled hatred for the man who works under the direction of President Donald J. Trump.

DOGE is cutting government waste, and the Democrats can’t stand it since one of their primary vehicles, USAID, will be shut down today.

There’s nothing they can do to stop it. It’s over. And DOGE’s work will continue, and its motto should be “Big Balls.”

JUST IN: DOGE officially broke the Democrat Party. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 4, 2025

And today, Trump wanted Big Balls back at DOGE, especially since he was doxxed by a Wall Street Journal reporter with ties to USAID and had pronouns in the bio:

This is the USAID funded journo who doxxed the DOGE employees.



Pronouns in bio. Every time. pic.twitter.com/Qdfz4JanGx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 7, 2025

🚨 Trump wants BIG BALLS back! pic.twitter.com/u6mvw2XzWB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 7, 2025

UPDATE: Elon says he's coming back.

Big balls is coming back! pic.twitter.com/i3IFntX7tc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 7, 2025





LFG:

🚨 Trump just said he’s going to do to the entire government what he did to USAID:



“I think we're going to be very close to balancing budgets for the first time in many years." pic.twitter.com/pScu77DUss — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 7, 2025