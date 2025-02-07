BREAKING: Trump Revokes Biden’s Security Clearance
Doctor Warns of 'Real Crisis' Among Democrats Following Trump’s Victory
Joe Rogan Shares the Most Shocking Thing He Thinks About Elon Musk
Democrat FEC Commissioner Fired by Trump Refuses To Leave
Let's Check in on How the DNC Vice Chairs Are Doing
CNN Loses It Over the Name of a DOGE Employee

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 07, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The Elon Musk derangement syndrome continues as some employee history for one employee has reportedly been analyzed by great detectives such as CNN, who devoted much time and effort to a matter no one cares about. Some 19-year-old employee, nicknamed ‘Big Balls,’ has left some at the network aghast. He was recently dismissed from the agency:

Who cares? Newsweek’s piece on him—his real name is Edward Coristine—didn’t uncover anything prohibitive, though some people aren’t pleased that at 16, he created Tesla.Sexy LLC and was part of launching some AI Discord Bot in Russia. 

Is that it? Frankly, Democrats and the media had a chance to stop this on Election Day, and they lost. The mission of the Department of Government Efficiency is popular, which is one of the most hilarious aspects of the media and the Democrats’ now unbridled hatred for the man who works under the direction of President Donald J. Trump.  

DOGE is cutting government waste, and the Democrats can’t stand it since one of their primary vehicles, USAID, will be shut down today.

There’s nothing they can do to stop it. It’s over. And DOGE’s work will continue, and its motto should be “Big Balls.” 

And today, Trump wanted Big Balls back at DOGE, especially since he was doxxed by a Wall Street Journal reporter with ties to USAID and had pronouns in the bio:

UPDATE: Elon says he's coming back.


***

LFG:

