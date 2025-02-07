CNN Loses It Over the Name of a DOGE Employee

The Elon Musk derangement syndrome continues as some employee history for one employee has reportedly been analyzed by great detectives such as CNN, who devoted much time and effort to a matter no one cares about. Some 19-year-old employee, nicknamed ‘Big Balls,’ has left some at the network aghast. He was recently dismissed from the agency:
NEW: CNN reveals bombshell discovery that one DOGE worker goes by ‘Big Balls’ online, prompting Kara Swisher to say his name is likely why Elon hired him.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 7, 2025
Big, if true!
“So, this is a 19-year-old high school graduate who has used the unfortunate nickname Big Balls… pic.twitter.com/8RiwX4wsaY
CNN having a meltdown over "Big Balls" (19-year-old DOGE staffer) pic.twitter.com/7kSKj9Dx8v— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 7, 2025
Who cares? Newsweek’s piece on him—his real name is Edward Coristine—didn’t uncover anything prohibitive, though some people aren’t pleased that at 16, he created Tesla.Sexy LLC and was part of launching some AI Discord Bot in Russia.
Is that it? Frankly, Democrats and the media had a chance to stop this on Election Day, and they lost. The mission of the Department of Government Efficiency is popular, which is one of the most hilarious aspects of the media and the Democrats’ now unbridled hatred for the man who works under the direction of President Donald J. Trump.
DOGE is cutting government waste, and the Democrats can’t stand it since one of their primary vehicles, USAID, will be shut down today.
There’s nothing they can do to stop it. It’s over. And DOGE’s work will continue, and its motto should be “Big Balls.”
Except DOGE isn't crying lmao. pic.twitter.com/pvukbruWZ3— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 5, 2025
Recommended
JUST IN: DOGE officially broke the Democrat Party.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 4, 2025
And today, Trump wanted Big Balls back at DOGE, especially since he was doxxed by a Wall Street Journal reporter with ties to USAID and had pronouns in the bio:
This is the USAID funded journo who doxxed the DOGE employees.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 7, 2025
Pronouns in bio. Every time. pic.twitter.com/Qdfz4JanGx
🚨 Trump wants BIG BALLS back! pic.twitter.com/u6mvw2XzWB— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 7, 2025
UPDATE: Elon says he's coming back.
Big balls is coming back! pic.twitter.com/i3IFntX7tc— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 7, 2025
***
LFG:
🚨 Trump just said he’s going to do to the entire government what he did to USAID:— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 7, 2025
“I think we're going to be very close to balancing budgets for the first time in many years." pic.twitter.com/pScu77DUss
Join the conversation as a VIP Member