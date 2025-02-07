CNN Breaks Down Another Winning Issue for Trump

There won’t be a significant blowback, and Republicans shouldn’t fear any fallout over this issue. We’ve won. On transgender lunacy, especially when it comes to biological males playing in women’s sports, the fight is over—the Left has been thoroughly defeated. They know it, too, which explains why leftists have been mum on Donald Trump’s latest executive order banning such madness. The NCAA officially codified it yesterday.

It's noticeable how very few Democrats are even mentioning President Trump's executive order protecting women's sports. They've been that thoroughly defeated on the issue. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 6, 2025

Even CNN couldn’t ignore the support the GOP has in pushing for this lunacy to end. Seventy-nine percent of Americans do not want men in women’s sports. It’s not rocket science; it’s common sense, something that the Left has lost a total grip on in recent years. That’s a New York Times poll.

CNN explains the massive support Americans have for Donald Trump to protect women's sports from transgender lunacy. pic.twitter.com/m2lY5sDQtt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 6, 2025

Data cruncher Harry Enten said, “My goodness gracious…You rarely get 79 percent of the country to agree on anything — but they do, in fact, agree on the idea of opposing transgender female athletes in women’s sports.” He also noted the trendline goes against liberals: 62 percent opposed this lunacy in 2021. It’s now at nearly 80 percent.

It's another loser issue for progressives, one that will continue to push normies out of their ranks as the far left continues its destructive, illiberal, and exclusionary rampage through the Democratic Party, its messaging, and branding. Deep down, they know they’re wrong and lost on this issue. It’s why there was no nationwide freakout over this order.