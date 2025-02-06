This Is Likely Why Politico Couldn't Make Payroll Last Week

There was a peculiar post on X this week: Politico couldn’t make payroll to its employees. We likely know the reason: USAID subsidized it with millions of dollars. The late Andrew Breitbart covered extensively about the Democrat-media complex—this is it personified. And it’s as rank and corrupt as we’d all imagined. Over $8 million was "funneled" to the media outlet via subscriptions. That cash flow is ending, and with one-quarter of Politico’s business model sustained through subscriptions, this is quite the death blow.
Our tax dollars funded this reporting pic.twitter.com/kw1A4ucYaM— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 5, 2025
It also explains this piece in its magazine, denouncing Elon Musk’s attacks on USAID, citing a former Republican head to give it weight. Yeah, we see the receipts, thanks to DOGE. Nuke this agency:
… Andrew Natsios, who ran USAID under President George W. Bush and is a lifelong conservative Republican, calls such moves “illegal” and “outrageous.” What Musk and Rubio are doing “is criminal. They can’t abolish the aid program without a vote of Congress.”
Moreover, Natsios says, they miss the point that USAID is critical to winning the competition with China and reflects longstanding Republican priorities.
“It’s just 1 percent of the federal budget, right?” says Natsios, who also played a leading role in building World Vision, the largest Christian nongovernmental organization in the world with programs in 103 countries. “And it builds goodwill and political influence and economic influence. It promotes American business. It protects us in terms of disease threats around the world. It is in our national interest to run these programs.”
Recommended
No, it doesn’t, man. We have the laundry list of nonsensical DEI trash that we were footing. It’s not some key agency. Also, the “it’s not that big of a budget item” is stupid and isn’t resonating. First, if this much waste had been uncovered at USAID, how bad would it have been elsewhere? Second, many of these “not-so-big” waste items account for more money than most Americans make in their lifetimes. It’s a classic inside the Beltway snob talk that has people wanting to January 6 the entire capital, and I don’t blame them. Also, we don’t care if some people think it's illegal; Joe Biden’s entire presidency was arguably unlawful, so take a seat, Bushie acolyte.
This is going to happen, and given recent financial disclosures—it explains a lot:
Many media outlets are going to experience a mysterious drop in revenue https://t.co/8T2Qrwpcez— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2025
We do indeed appear to be funneling large sums of tax money to @politico so that some bureaucrats can read left-wing journalists complain about Republicans https://t.co/sAhsJcJxoN pic.twitter.com/HDiBfZrj5U— Sunny (@sunnyright) February 5, 2025
Guess which outlet the Biden campaign and intel officials solicited the laptop letter story to? https://t.co/hkV7BqXSsf pic.twitter.com/efzfLGYCVH— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 5, 2025
This is how Politico used our tax dollars. pic.twitter.com/ziL5bM7svo— MAZE (@mazemoore) February 5, 2025
No wonder Politico was unable to make payroll last week.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 5, 2025
You turned off the spigot. pic.twitter.com/rZmDjRhXcr
The Politico scandal is amazing. Wait until we find out which other "news outlets" have received millions in taxpayer dollars. pic.twitter.com/w3fzruHore— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 5, 2025
***
And this is for the lawyers, but some argue that Politico isn't getting cash "funneled" to them. I'll let you decide.
Politico is not being funneled cash by USAID.— Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) February 5, 2025
Politico has a very expensive pro subscription that is an entire platform for tracking legislation, votes, lawsuits, reporting, and elite legislative analysis.
These subscriptions cost north of $10,000. Private sector CEOs and…
“USAID does not fund Politico…Govt agencies subscribe to Politico”— Sunny (@sunnyright) February 5, 2025
I don’t fund my local drug dealer I just buy my drugs from him. https://t.co/kaqNoWWBnK
Spare me.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 5, 2025
Politico Pro is not a necessary expenditure for government officials. It’s funneling taxpayer money to a left-wing news outlet that never bothered to even disclose its conflict of interest. https://t.co/KIX0yaFcEi
If you believe it costs $443,998 for just *37* subscriptions to Politico, I've got a bridge to sell you.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 5, 2025
This was just USAID laundering money to a left-wing news site to pay for positive coverage of the Biden administration. We all know it. No reason to even pretend otherwise.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member