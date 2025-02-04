VIP
Trump Notices Something Peculiar About the Florida Panthers' Attire at the White House

Matt Vespa
February 04, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Yes, I still have knots in my stomach over my New York Rangers losing in the Eastern Conference Final last year to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, but this was a fun event at the White House yesterday. President Trump invited the team and Lord Stanley for a little ceremony to commemorate their win. 

The president spoke highly of their cup run, adding that the team is in a good position this year, sitting atop the Atlantic Conference 32-19-3 and 67 points. They’re going to make the playoffs again. Will they go back-to-back? They have the roster to do it. Yet, the president noticed something else about the team besides their grit and championship timber: they all seemed to be wearing beautiful red ties to the event. Were they emulating the president? 

We’re almost done with the regular season in the National Hockey League. We’ll see which team will hoist the cup again in the sport with the most grueling journey to a championship. 

***

Trump was having a good time:

