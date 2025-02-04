Trump Notices Something Peculiar About the Florida Panthers' Attire at the White House

Yes, I still have knots in my stomach over my New York Rangers losing in the Eastern Conference Final last year to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, but this was a fun event at the White House yesterday. President Trump invited the team and Lord Stanley for a little ceremony to commemorate their win.

Advertisement

President Trump Hosts the 2024 Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers 🇺🇸 @FlaPanthers https://t.co/Wv6bl4S9Gh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 3, 2025

The president spoke highly of their cup run, adding that the team is in a good position this year, sitting atop the Atlantic Conference 32-19-3 and 67 points. They’re going to make the playoffs again. Will they go back-to-back? They have the roster to do it. Yet, the president noticed something else about the team besides their grit and championship timber: they all seemed to be wearing beautiful red ties to the event. Were they emulating the president?

"Congratulations once again to the Florida Panthers on just an unbelievable season. You gave the fans one of the most riveting comebacks in NHL history." –President Trump 🇺🇸 @FlaPanthers pic.twitter.com/rZOcAGabFJ — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) February 4, 2025

Panthers Forward Matthew Tkachuk at the White House: “I’m really grateful to be an American.” pic.twitter.com/hMfdPbWouy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 3, 2025

President Trump will get a custom Florida Panthers jersey as he greets the Stanley Cup Champions at the White House.



(📷: @MaryMargOlohan) pic.twitter.com/WmuimWDWmW — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) February 3, 2025

POTUS rocks the Stanley Cup Ring in the Oval Office 👀 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3j800ffCHf — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 3, 2025

It looks like the entire Florida Panthers team deliberated dressed like President Trump today.



I've never seen so many red ties in one place. pic.twitter.com/yjS5ZpgnYA — George (@BehizyTweets) February 3, 2025

We’re almost done with the regular season in the National Hockey League. We’ll see which team will hoist the cup again in the sport with the most grueling journey to a championship.

***

Trump was having a good time: