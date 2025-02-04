The Media Had a Total Meltdown Over Trump Overhauling USAID

USAID is about to get a severe haircut: it’s now part of the State Department, where its staff will be chopped down significantly. It’s part of the Trump administration’s promise to trim the fat from Washington’s out-of-control bureaucracy that does nothing. The bloating ends now, and Trump has Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to act as his avenging angel on the waste, corruption, and fraud that has suppurated throughout the capital (via CBS News):'

🚨 Scoop: USAID will be merged into the State Department with cuts in the workforce, but it will remain a humanitarian aid entity, sources told @saraecook and me. Trump admin expected to announce the moves in coming days. Discussions of reductions in funding were still fluid… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 3, 2025

USAID, the United States Agency for International Development, will be merged into the State Department with significant cuts in the workforce, but it will remain a humanitarian aid entity, three U.S. officials told CBS News. Officials in President Trump's administration are expected to announce the moves in the coming days. Discussions about the extent of the funding reductions remained fluid on Monday. Mr. Trump made Secretary of State Marco Rubio the acting administrator of USAID, sources said, and Rubio himself soon confirmed it to reporters traveling with him in El Salvador. ABC News earlier reported his status as chief. Rubio said in a letter to congressional leaders that he has authorized Peter Marocco, director of foreign assistance at State, to perform the duties of deputy administrator of USAID and to begin a "review and potential reorganization of USAID's activities to maximize efficiency and align operations."

The media cannot be shocked by this, as Trump has promised to slash and burn DC if elected. Yet, they melted down nonetheless at CNN and MSNBC's usual spaces. From phantom coups to ‘everyone is going to die’ if USAID is gutted like this, the meltdown takes were delicious. It's not as explosive as in years past because I think the Left is exhausted of getting rolled by Trump, but it was entertaining. Also, please spare us the coup talk: Biden’s entire presidency is arguably suspect, given Joe’s mental state and the Democrats did execute a coup in 2024 to replace him on the ticket, so shut the hell up, guys. Vigilant Fox summarized it perfectly: “The media’s meltdown proves Elon Musk and Trump hit the Deep State right where it hurts.”

President Trump has moved to dismantle USAID, merging it into the State Department under Marco Rubio to enforce oversight, stop taxpayer dollars from fueling corruption, and ensure U.S. aid serves American interests.



As expected, the media and Democrats are in full meltdown… pic.twitter.com/o91IXqu8dQ — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 4, 2025

In an equally ridiculous media moment, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki suggested that Elon Musk targeted USAID because he was “uncomfortable” with how the agency combatted “corruption.”



“[USAID] not only leads on humanitarian assistance around the world but also… pic.twitter.com/VBCtM2zhZa — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 4, 2025

Perhaps Psaki is just panicking because Musk and Trump just shut down one of the Deep State’s favorite laundering machines.



After all, a bombshell FOIA request by the White Coat Waste Project revealed that Fauci’s NIAID and USAID funneled over $40 million in U.S. taxpayer funds… pic.twitter.com/b9jljXbHJa — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 4, 2025

The most hysterical take of the night came from CNN’s Van Jones, who claimed that Donald Trump is telling the rest of the world to “DIE” by adding oversight to USAID.



“Donald Trump says, ‘We don’t care. You go die.’ That’s the message from the United States government,” Jones… pic.twitter.com/a7NIAwU8qN — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 4, 2025

The only moment of clarity from the mainstream press came when Scott Jennings methodically schooled his fellow CNN panelists as they vainly tried to defend USAID.



“There is a difference between smart soft power and dumb spending by the leftwing ideologues who inhabit this… pic.twitter.com/eSODA8tSoX — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 4, 2025

The media’s meltdown proves Elon Musk and Trump hit the Deep State right where it hurts.



When oversight is called a “coup,” and the people fixing corruption are painted as villains, you know the regime is in full panic mode.



Because if USAID was just another harmless aid… pic.twitter.com/AryELnSfzD — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 4, 2025

DOGE has gained access to the payment system of the Treasury Department, forcing out a career DC official after a run-in with Musk’s allies. They’ve burned through USAID and reportedly gained full access to the Small Business Administration.

NEW: DOGE has requested and is being granted “access to all SBA systems,” per an email sent to @SBAgov employees today. Edward Coristine, a DOGE official, held a call with SBA staff detailing level of access they wanted, including HR, contract and payment systems — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) February 3, 2025

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has granted the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) access to “all SBA systems”, according to PBS News. This includes access to HR, and contract and payment systems. pic.twitter.com/SkiBFex78I — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 3, 2025

Federal workers who do not wish to stick around and get a nice seven-to-nine-month severance package have two more days to quit.