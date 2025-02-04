The Media Had a Total Meltdown Over Trump Overhauling USAID

Dems Are Struggling Mightily Figuring Out This Crucial Post-2024 Detail Out
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 04, 2025 7:00 AM
USAID is about to get a severe haircut: it’s now part of the State Department, where its staff will be chopped down significantly. It’s part of the Trump administration’s promise to trim the fat from Washington’s out-of-control bureaucracy that does nothing. The bloating ends now, and Trump has Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to act as his avenging angel on the waste, corruption, and fraud that has suppurated throughout the capital (via CBS News):'

USAID, the United States Agency for International Development, will be merged into the State Department with significant cuts in the workforce, but it will remain a humanitarian aid entity, three U.S. officials told CBS News.  

Officials in President Trump's administration are expected to announce the moves in the coming days. Discussions about the extent of the funding reductions remained fluid on Monday. 

Mr. Trump made Secretary of State Marco Rubio the acting administrator of USAID, sources said, and Rubio himself soon confirmed it to reporters traveling with him in El Salvador. ABC News earlier reported his status as chief. Rubio said in a letter to congressional leaders that he has authorized Peter Marocco, director of foreign assistance at State, to perform the duties of deputy administrator of USAID and to begin a "review and potential reorganization of USAID's activities to maximize efficiency and align operations." 

The media cannot be shocked by this, as Trump has promised to slash and burn DC if elected. Yet, they melted down nonetheless at CNN and MSNBC's usual spaces. From phantom coups to ‘everyone is going to die’ if USAID is gutted like this, the meltdown takes were delicious. It's not as explosive as in years past because I think the Left is exhausted of getting rolled by Trump, but it was entertaining. Also, please spare us the coup talk: Biden’s entire presidency is arguably suspect, given Joe’s mental state and the Democrats did execute a coup in 2024 to replace him on the ticket, so shut the hell up, guys. Vigilant Fox summarized it perfectly: “The media’s meltdown proves Elon Musk and Trump hit the Deep State right where it hurts.”

DOGE has gained access to the payment system of the Treasury Department, forcing out a career DC official after a run-in with Musk’s allies. They’ve burned through USAID and reportedly gained full access to the Small Business Administration.

Federal workers who do not wish to stick around and get a nice seven-to-nine-month severance package have two more days to quit. 

