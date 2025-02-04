Reporter Highlights the One Paragraph That Shreds the Entire NYT Hit Piece on Elon Musk

Elon Musk has become the latest target of the Left. He’s white, rich, and a Trump supporter. It’s the trifecta; he fits the holy trinity that can make you the ultimate target of liberal America. Ironically, Musk was an Andrew Yang Democrat not so long ago. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was never in the MAGA camp. Both men are due to the Democratic Party’s continued descent into crazy land, where all opposition to the established elites is dealt with swiftly and with extreme prejudice. In short, liberals are only mad that Musk, Kennedy, and a horde of Silicon Valley executives are now fleeing the psycho Democrats in droves. We have their money now. They’re losing influence, as demonstrated by the nearly two-thirds of the country who view Democrats unfavorably.

The Tesla founder was always going to be a target, but with him helping the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the liberal media attack machine has been reeved up into overdrive. The mandate is simple: find the fat, cut the excess, and expose the layers of corruption, waste, and malfeasance that have consumed Washington. It’s a popular initiative. The only people who hate it are the minority vote: the media, Democrats, and the bloated pigs of DC bureaucracy. The New York Times devoted a lengthy multiple-byline story about “Musk’s Aggressive Incursion Into the Federal Government.”

Forty-three paragraphs into the NYT's latest hit piece on @elonmusk, the six (!) by-lined reporters reveal that the federal government lost $236 billion to apparent fraud ("improper payments") in 2023 alone. Maybe this isn't the dunk you guys thought it was? pic.twitter.com/7UDVijgVMe — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 4, 2025

I skimmed it—it’s a well-written expose with all the facets the media would like to see stick but can’t because a) we don’t care, b) their credibility is shot, and c) this isn’t an unpopular project. Moreover, independent journalist Michael Shellenberger found the key paragraph that undercuts the entire piece and confirms why DOGE is needed. Of course, that’s why they buried it 43 paragraphs into the story [emphasis mine]:

Mr. Musk has told administration officials that he thinks they could balance the budget if they eliminate the fraudulent payments leaving the system, according to an official who discussed the matter with him. It is unclear what he is basing that statement on. The federal deficit for 2024 was $1.8 trillion. The Government Accountability Office estimated in a report that the government made $236 billion in improper payments — three-quarters of which were overpayments — across 71 federal programs during the 2023 fiscal year.

USAID, the latest target in Trump’s DC cleanup, is a tiny fraction of government spending. Still, the shenanigans uncovered only give further credence to the DOGE mandate and a preview of the horror show of waste that is to come from significantly larger budgets. The media is misreading the room again.

It takes a village pic.twitter.com/E6x60sTDrf — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 4, 2025

As for Democrats, you can’t say anything about waste, proper governance, or much of anything right now. You lost the election. You don’t get a say in how things are done anymore. You’re a party that is trapped by the rigid parameters of woke leftism, overly concerned about niche issues that aren’t good foundation blocks for coalition building, and has a base of voters who are too wealthy, too white, too educated, too detached, and too few to win national elections. White college-educated progressives are beyond looney toons on almost every issue, so much so that they’re pushing non-white voters, especially those in the working class, into the GOP camp.

The gravy train is over DC pigs. It’s time to get back to the office and work. It’s time to stop wasting our tax dollars and our money. If hard work isn’t for you, we shall do what happens to most pigs on a farm: they get slaughtered. And no one is going to miss you, politically speaking.

Democrats couldn’t be bothered to help American citizens for 4 years. One day of not sending our money to foreign countries and it’s Bloody Sunday. https://t.co/JObjaNnISr — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 3, 2025