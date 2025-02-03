Here's What Caused Susan Collins to Throw Her Support Behind Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination for the next Director of National Intelligence remains alive. The pick was viewed as anathema among Senate Democrats, with some trepidation from Republicans. Yet, Gabbard secured the vote of Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who announced this afternoon that she’d be throwing her support behind the nominee. Ms. Gabbard “assuaged” Collins’ concerns about Edward Snowden, who the former has been pushing to receive a pardon despite leaking highly classified state secrets in 2013 (via Bangor Daily News):

🚨Senator Susan Collins announces that she will support Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence. pic.twitter.com/BnrH5XVdrT

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said Monday she will support Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination to serve as President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence, following speculation that she could cast a swing vote against the controversial nominee.

The Republican issued a statement late Monday afternoon saying she will back Gabbard after “extensive consideration of her nomination” on the eve of Tuesday’s Senate Intelligence Committee vote that is taking place behind closed doors. Collins had been viewed as a potential “no” vote who could have complicated Gabbard’s prospects, given Republicans hold a 9-8 majority on the committee.

Collins used last week’s confirmation hearing to zero in on Gabbard’s past calls for infamous whistleblower Edward Snowden to receive a pardon, though Collins did not join several members from both parties who unsuccessfully tried to get Gabbard to call Snowden a traitor. In a statement, Collins said Gabbard assuaged her concerns on Snowden.

“I look forward to working with Ms. Gabbard to strengthen our national security,” Collins said.

[…]

Collins told reporters she was “happy” with Gabbard’s responses to her questions after last week’s confirmation hearing, such as when Gabbard told Collins she would not “take actions to advocate for any actions related to Snowden.”