The Dem Reaction to Trump's FBI/DOJ Purges Only Shows It Was the Right Decision

Senate Democrats will not be silent over the Trump White House’s planned and much-needed cleaning at the Federal Bureau of the Investigation and the Department of Justice. The DOJ has become overly political, thanks to Joe Biden turning the department into his personal police force. Only after IRS whistleblowers Joesph Zeigler and Gary Shapley did the DOJ get somewhat more serious about Hunter Biden. It was all for the show, as we knew Joe Biden would pardon his son, which he did. Biden also pardoned the rest of his crime family before he left office.

Ironically, Biden said the DOJ’s political atmosphere led him to the pardons, which is laughably false. The January 6 unit has been deactivated and removed. Their staffers were fired. The FBI also saw the departure of dozens of agents and senior officials last week. Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee want answers:

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today led all Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats in letters to President Trump’s nominee to be the Attorney General of the Department of Justice (DOJ), Pam Bondi; nominee to be the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Kash Patel; nominee to be Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche; as well as the Acting Attorney General, James McHenry; and Acting FBI Director, Brian Driscoll, about the removal or reassignment across DOJ and FBI of career law enforcement officials. Last week, the Trump Administration reportedly purged dozens of DOJ and FBI officials involved in prosecuting Donald Trump and the January 6 rioters and is now threatening additional action against thousands of employees across the country who worked on investigations related to the attack on the Capitol.

In addition to Durbin, the letters were signed by U.S. Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Chris Coons (D-DE), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Peter Welch (D-VT), and Adam Schiff (D-CA).

The Senators wrote, “We have grave concerns about the removal or reassignment across the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of senior career civil servants who have served honorably under multiple administrations, regardless of the President’s party. The removals and reassignments from their positions of a significant number of experienced, nonpartisan Department officials with invaluable national security expertise without any comparable replacements one day into the second Trump Administration presents an alarming threat to national security. As many as 20 senior Department officials were reassigned or removed, including the veteran career deputy assistant attorneys general in the Department’s National Security Division.”

The Senators continued, “Our alarm has only grown in the past two weeks as this purge of experienced career prosecutors and agents has expanded to include the removal or forced retirement of all six Executive Assistant Directors (EADs), including the EADs who oversee the National Security Branch, Intelligence Branch, and the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch; as well as the Assistant Directors and the Special Agents in Charge of at least four major field offices. Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove ordered these actions in a January 31, 2025 memo, stating, ‘I do not believe the current leadership of the Justice Department can trust these FBI employees to assist in implementing the President’s agenda faithfully.’ Similarly, more than a dozen senior Department prosecutors were fired after receiving memos from Acting Attorney General McHenry stating: ‘Given your significant role in prosecuting the President, I do not believe that the leadership of the Department can trust you to assist in implementing the President’s agenda faithfully.’ Retaliating against these career public servants who were simply doing the work assigned to them is outrageous and unacceptable.”

Over the weekend, thousands of FBI personnel across the country were asked to complete a questionnaire by today, Monday, February 3, at 3pm. The survey asks for their job title, whether they worked on a case related to the January 6th attack on the Capitol, “if they were involved in the arrest of a Jan. 6 suspect, if they testified at a trial, if they interviewed witnesses, if they conducted surveillance on suspects and more.” It has also been reported that the Acting FBI Director is being advised by an advisory committee comprised of partisan political operators, including an Elon Musk affiliate. This is a stark departure from the longstanding tradition that the FBI Director is the only political appointee in the Bureau.

“As America faces a heightened threat landscape, these shocking removals and reassignments deprive DOJ and the FBI of experienced, senior leadership and decades of experience fighting violent crime, espionage, and terrorism. As the FBI Agents Association stated in response to reports about the removal of FBI officials: ‘Dismissing potentially hundreds of Agents would severely weaken the Bureau’s ability to protect the country from national security and criminal threats and will ultimately risk setting up the Bureau and its new leadership for failure,’” the Senators wrote. “Moreover, the firing of dozens of federal prosecutors and hundreds of agents will cripple FBI field offices and U.S. Attorney’s offices across the country. We can only assume these decisions are intended to prevent the Department from investigating national security and public corruption, while also serving as political retribution against the President’s perceived enemies and stoking fear among the dedicated and talented workforce in our nation’s premier law enforcement agency.”

In the letter, the Senators state that the Senate Judiciary Committee has a constitutional obligation to perform oversight over the Department and its components, and to provide advice and consent on the nominations of officers to lead it. To that end, they request various information to be returned to the Committee in response to the removal of FBI and DOJ officials. They also request answers from these individuals about their involvement.