This Musician Mocked Cops Who Unjustly Raided His Home – Now the Officers Are Suing

A civil trial involving musician Joseph Foreman, also known as “Afroman,” began this week in Adams County, Ohio.

Foreman is facing a lawsuit brought by seven sheriff’s deputies over videos, music, social media posts, and merchandise the musician released after law enforcement searched his home in 2022.

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The raid on his home turned up no illegal substances or evidence of illegal activity. It was recorded by cameras in the artist’s home.

In the years after the raid, Afroman published songs and videos featuring the footage and mocking the officers for violating his rights.

The plaintiffs are suing Foreman for defamation, arguing that he defamed them and misused their likenesses. However, Foreman's lawyers argue that this case is actually about whether a citizen can criticize armed government agents after they unjustly raid his home.

The trial started with the officers’ testimony in which they explained how Foreman’s speech damaged their reputations.

The encounter occurred on August 21, 2022, when Adams County deputies executed a search warrant at the musician’s home as part of an investigation into alleged kidnapping and drug trafficking. Foreman was not at home during the raid, but it was captured by home security cameras and other recordings made by his wife.

JUST IN: Afroman drops a banger before the lawsuit against him goes to court Monday in Adams County, Ohio.



Afroman just released “Batteram Hymns of the Police Whistle Blower” a day before the lawsuit heads to court.



Adams County sheriffs are suing Joseph Foreman for defamation,… https://t.co/bnaCTrr7GH pic.twitter.com/y1AKjxDTOT — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) March 15, 2026

The footage shows the officers armed with rifles breaking down his door. They searched through his home, clothing, and personal belongings, causing significant property damage. Officers also seized some cash and when they returned it, it was $400 short, according to the musician. One of the deputies even gave the middle finger to one of Foreman’s cameras, mocking him.

The officers conducted the raid after a confidential informant told the authorities that Foreman trafficked drugs and kept women locked in an underground “dungeon” under his home. The authorities used the allegations as probable cause to seek a warrant. No evidence of either of these crimes was found.

After the raid, Afroman repeatedly used the footage in videos, mocking the officers, even claiming to have slept with one of their wives. The deputies contend that these actions caused humiliation, ridicule, mental distress, embarrassment, and loss of reputation. They also allege that Foreman is profiting from their “likeness” while not paying them and that his actions violated their privacy.

Afroman Day 2: Deputy claims Afroman singing about sleeping with his wife has caused him “tremendous pain” as grounds for defamation.



Day 2 of the Afroman defamation case has begun, and Randolph L. Walters, Jr. testified that Afroman singing about sleeping with his wife caused… https://t.co/pnqcXdXKl0 pic.twitter.com/1hLXdXrCtD — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) March 17, 2026

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The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which filed an amicus brief in the case, argued that the First Amendment protects criticism of public officials, including law enforcement officers acting in their official capacity.

After the deputies filed the lawsuit in March 2023, the court dismissed the right-of-publicity and persona claims, but allowed the case to continue on speech-related and privacy-related arguments.

During one exchange, the plaintiff's lawyer asked, “and the more lies, outrageous lies you tell about them, the more money you can make, right?”

“Fact: They never should have came to my house in the first place,” Foreman replied. “Fact: if they hadn't came to my house, they wouldn't have put themselves on the video camera and in my music career…All of this is their fault. And they have the audacity to sue me. These people and you are the predators and the victim at the same time.”

The musician further argued, “I got freedom of speech after they run around my house with guns and kick down my door.”

I got the right to kick a can in my backyard, use my freedom of speech, turn my bad times into a good time. Yes, I do. And I think I'm a sport for doing so because I don't go to their house, kick down their doors, flip them off on their surveillance cameras, then try to play the victim and sue them.

Afroman Lays Down Facts: Wrapping up his time on the stand, Afroman drops hard truths



As his time on the stand wrapped up today, Afroman decided to let the prosecution hear it.



If the deputies wanted to avoid public scrutiny, they shouldn’t have kicked down his door and stolen… https://t.co/IVGZriUq1W pic.twitter.com/cS6j4ExGAQ — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) March 17, 2026

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Defamation is already difficult enough to prove in court. But in this case, it involved a police raid predicated on faulty probable cause. Even further, the officers were caught on camera ransacking his home and causing property damage.

I doubt this case will go anywhere given that the First Amendment does protect speech — including criticism of government officials. If a citizen cannot call out law enforcement or other government agents for violating their rights, then it will only chill the speech of others who might do the same.