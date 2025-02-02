Donald Trump Is Really Making CBS Sweat Over Kamala's '60 Minutes' Interview

President Donald J. Trump’s ongoing lawsuit with CBS continues, and the network must be sweating bullets as they’re reportedly planning to settle the dispute. The network had a shambolic interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the waning days of the 2024 election. It was a trainwreck. Upon further review, it was even more of a disaster, with segments being deceptively edited to make the 2024 Democratic nominee sound less of a dolt.

Advertisement

The evidence is there, and Trump filed a $10 billion suit. It’s election interference, though it also shows how bad of a candidate Kamala was since, even after editing her atrocious interviews, she still sounded incompetent. Some viewed the lawsuit as far-fetched. Executives at CBS’ parent company, Paramount, are willing to settle (via NYT):

When Donald J. Trump sued CBS for $10 billion days before the 2024 election, accusing the company of deceptively editing a “60 Minutes” interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, many legal experts dismissed the litigation as a far-fetched attempt to punish an out-of-favor news outlet. Now Mr. Trump is back in the White House, and many executives at CBS’s parent company, Paramount, believe that settling the lawsuit would increase the odds that the Trump administration does not block or delay their planned multibillion-dollar merger with another company, according to several people with knowledge of the matter. Settlement discussions between representatives of Paramount and Mr. Trump are now underway, according to three people with knowledge of the talks. There is no assurance, though, that they will result in a deal, and it is unclear what the terms of any such deal might include. Shari Redstone, Paramount’s controlling shareholder, strongly supports the effort to settle, according to two people with knowledge of her thinking. Ms. Redstone stands to clear billions of dollars on the sale of Paramount, the media empire founded by her father Sumner Redstone, in a deal with Skydance, an entertainment company backed by the billionaire Larry Ellison and run by his son David. A settlement would be an extraordinary concession by a major U.S. media company to a sitting president, especially in a case in which there is no evidence that the network got facts wrong or damaged the plaintiff’s reputation.

Yeah, cry more.

And it doesn’t stop there. CBS was forced to turn over the transcripts to the Federal Communications Commission (via Associated Press):

CBS says it will turn over an unedited transcript of its October interview with Kamala Harris to the Federal Communications Commission, part of President Donald Trump’s ongoing fight with the network over how it handled a story about his opponent. Trump sued CBS for $10 million over the “60 Minutes” interview, claiming it was deceptively edited to make Harris look good. Published reports said that CBS’ parent company, Paramount, has been talking to Trump’s lawyers about a settlement. The network said Friday that it was compelled by Brendan Carr, Trump’s appointee as FCC chairman, to turn over the transcripts and camera feeds of the interview for a parallel investigation by the commission. “60 Minutes” has resisted releasing transcripts for this and all of its interviews, to avoid second-guessing of its editing process. The case, particularly a potential settlement, is being closely watched by advocates for press freedom and by journalists within CBS, whose lawyers called Trump’s lawsuit “completely without merit” and promised to vigorously fight it after it was filed.

CBS got caught. End of story. And it’s about time the media get slapped around for their incessant and pervasive smear campaign against the man. He won the election; now it’s time for some revenge.

Advertisement

Kamala Harris responded with a word salad on 60 minutes that was ridiculed, so CBS edited the interview

- These are the same people who demand to police your speech, and demand to censor and cancel in the name of fighting disinformation pic.twitter.com/naQQHfKB3V — Glenn Diesen (@Glenn_Diesen) October 10, 2024



