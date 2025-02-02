The Liberal Media Isn't Going to Like These Changes at the Press Briefings
Here's the Latest Detail to Keep an Eye on Regarding the Mid-Air Crash...
Army Releases Name of the Female Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot in Reagan Air...
Imagine What Republicans Could Achieve Without Undoing Democrats’ Failures
A Prudent Iran Policy Requires USA To Listen To Voices of Iranian People
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 253: A Critical Gospel Passage About ‘Jesus’s Mission’
Fixing the Student Loan Mess
Free at Last, Free at Last, Free of Climate and Energy Insanity at...
Trump Has an Opportunity in Asia
Can the American Flag Once Again Lead Us Back to Unity?
When the Government Crosses the Line
Birthright Citizenship Was Never Intended by the 14th Amendment Authors
Canada Vows to Strike Back: Proposes Tariffs on Teslas in Retaliation to Trump’s...
New DNC Leader Vows to Battle Trump’s Agenda—But Haven’t They Learned from 2024?
Tipsheet

Donald Trump Is Really Making CBS Sweat Over Kamala's '60 Minutes' Interview

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 02, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald J. Trump’s ongoing lawsuit with CBS continues, and the network must be sweating bullets as they’re reportedly planning to settle the dispute. The network had a shambolic interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the waning days of the 2024 election. It was a trainwreck. Upon further review, it was even more of a disaster, with segments being deceptively edited to make the 2024 Democratic nominee sound less of a dolt.  

Advertisement

The evidence is there, and Trump filed a $10 billion suit. It’s election interference, though it also shows how bad of a candidate Kamala was since, even after editing her atrocious interviews, she still sounded incompetent. Some viewed the lawsuit as far-fetched. Executives at CBS’ parent company, Paramount, are willing to settle (via NYT): 

When Donald J. Trump sued CBS for $10 billion days before the 2024 election, accusing the company of deceptively editing a “60 Minutes” interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, many legal experts dismissed the litigation as a far-fetched attempt to punish an out-of-favor news outlet. 

Now Mr. Trump is back in the White House, and many executives at CBS’s parent company, Paramount, believe that settling the lawsuit would increase the odds that the Trump administration does not block or delay their planned multibillion-dollar merger with another company, according to several people with knowledge of the matter. 

Settlement discussions between representatives of Paramount and Mr. Trump are now underway, according to three people with knowledge of the talks. There is no assurance, though, that they will result in a deal, and it is unclear what the terms of any such deal might include. 

Shari Redstone, Paramount’s controlling shareholder, strongly supports the effort to settle, according to two people with knowledge of her thinking. Ms. Redstone stands to clear billions of dollars on the sale of Paramount, the media empire founded by her father Sumner Redstone, in a deal with Skydance, an entertainment company backed by the billionaire Larry Ellison and run by his son David. 

A settlement would be an extraordinary concession by a major U.S. media company to a sitting president, especially in a case in which there is no evidence that the network got facts wrong or damaged the plaintiff’s reputation. 

Recommended

The Liberal Media Isn't Going to Like These Changes at the Press Briefings Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Yeah, cry more.

And it doesn’t stop there. CBS was forced to turn over the transcripts to the Federal Communications Commission (via Associated Press):

 CBS says it will turn over an unedited transcript of its October interview with Kamala Harris to the Federal Communications Commission, part of President Donald Trump’s ongoing fight with the network over how it handled a story about his opponent. 

Trump sued CBS for $10 million over the “60 Minutes” interview, claiming it was deceptively edited to make Harris look good. Published reports said that CBS’ parent company, Paramount, has been talking to Trump’s lawyers about a settlement. 

The network said Friday that it was compelled by Brendan Carr, Trump’s appointee as FCC chairman, to turn over the transcripts and camera feeds of the interview for a parallel investigation by the commission. “60 Minutes” has resisted releasing transcripts for this and all of its interviews, to avoid second-guessing of its editing process.

The case, particularly a potential settlement, is being closely watched by advocates for press freedom and by journalists within CBS, whose lawyers called Trump’s lawsuit “completely without merit” and promised to vigorously fight it after it was filed.

CBS got caught. End of story. And it’s about time the media get slapped around for their incessant and pervasive smear campaign against the man. He won the election; now it’s time for some revenge. 

Advertisement


 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Liberal Media Isn't Going to Like These Changes at the Press Briefings Matt Vespa
Here's the Latest Detail to Keep an Eye on Regarding the Mid-Air Crash at Reagan Airport Matt Vespa
Why This Billionaire Is Putting Far-Left Sen. Warnock on Notice Sarah Arnold
Army Releases Name of the Female Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot in Reagan Air Disaster Matt Vespa
Imagine What Republicans Could Achieve Without Undoing Democrats’ Failures Derek Hunter
Canada Vows to Strike Back: Proposes Tariffs on Teslas in Retaliation to Trump’s Threat Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Liberal Media Isn't Going to Like These Changes at the Press Briefings Matt Vespa
Advertisement