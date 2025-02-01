Trump Justice Department Purges January 6 Prosecutors

It's not a total overhaul yet, but it’s a start: the Justice Department has fired the prosecuting team for the January 6 defendants, a predictable move post-election. President Donald J. Trump pardoned some 1,500 defendants who the Biden Justice Department went absolutely crazy over at the expense of nabbing other criminals, namely those accused of child sex abuse. There was some outrage for a day or two, but no one couldn’t say much regarding abuse of power since Biden pardoned his entire crime family before he left office. Also, this is an absolute power of the presidency. Biden made it possible; now shut up.

With their work turned to vapor, there was no need for these unproductives to take space at the Department of Justice. They were fired yesterday at close of business (via Politico):

The Justice Department abruptly fired dozens of prosecutors who worked on criminal cases stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to correspondence reviewed by POLITICO and an interview with one of the people who was terminated. Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin emailed the employees just before 5 p.m. Friday, appending a memo from acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove revealing an effort to root out employees the Trump administration considers improperly hired by the outgoing Biden administration. It’s the latest extraordinary purge of officials Donald Trump has deemed adversarial to his interests. In recent days, the administration initiated a major reshuffling at the FBI, and last week, Trump fired numerous inspectors general across the federal government.

It is an “extraordinary purge” for all the right reasons. Trump is back. He’s taking no prisoners; everyone needs to understand that and get out of the way. The FBI dismissed or reassigned dozens of agents ahead of Kash Patel’s likely confirmation as FBI director, at least 15 inspectors general were tossed, and every single spook who has credence to the Hunter Biden laptop Russian disinformation lie got their security clearances revoked. Elections have consequences, and these losers are getting the boot.

Good riddance.