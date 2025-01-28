The Drama Over Thom Tillis' Antics Over Pete Hegseth's Confirmation Vote Just Got...
Here's What CNN's Scott Jennings Said About Elon Musk That Caused This WaPo...
Here's When a CNN Host Lost Her Cookies When Going Through the Latest...
VIP
The Left Is Starting to Realize Mass Deportations Are Happening and There's Nothing...
Republicans Need to Treat Liberal Journalists Like the Garbage They Are
Google Maps Will Soon Be Changing 'Gulf of Mexico' to 'Gulf of America'
Homan Demands Apology From Illinois Governor For Spreading 'Lie' About ICE Agents
VIP
'Never Seen Anything This Low': Border Crossing Numbers Stun Reporter
Critics Blast Politico Headline on US-Colombia Face-Off
ICE Operations Are Underway in This 'Sanctuary City'
Big Banks Suddenly Pretend to Be Trump’s Buddies
Liberating Auschwitz Again
From Death to Life
Promises Made, Promises Kept: Trump Is Back!
Tipsheet

Anti-Trump CNN Host Makes His Exit Official

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 28, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We knew this announcement was coming for days: CNN’s Jim Acosta is no longer with the network. The notable anti-Trump reporter and host was not keen on being relegated to the graveyard shift. Acosta would helm an anchor’s desk between midnight and two in the morning. I don’t see the problem, as the ratings likely would’ve been the same. Still, the man is making for the exits, so we won’t have these epic showdowns that often lit up social media.

Advertisement

Recommended

The Drama Over Thom Tillis' Antics Over Pete Hegseth's Confirmation Vote Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It's not like Acosta won these exchanges. Trump usually took him to the cleaners, but I can also see why he left, as working that shift would be death. Yet, that’s also the point. The network made this programming change not long after Trump won the presidency. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Drama Over Thom Tillis' Antics Over Pete Hegseth's Confirmation Vote Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Here's What CNN's Scott Jennings Said About Elon Musk That Caused This WaPo Columnist to Melt Down Matt Vespa
Homan Demands Apology From Illinois Governor For Spreading 'Lie' About ICE Agents Leah Barkoukis
Here's When a CNN Host Lost Her Cookies When Going Through the Latest Trump Polls Matt Vespa
Trump's Visit to North Carolina Means More Than Many Understand Salena Zito
Republicans Need to Treat Liberal Journalists Like the Garbage They Are Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Drama Over Thom Tillis' Antics Over Pete Hegseth's Confirmation Vote Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Advertisement