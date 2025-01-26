Federal Workers Are Melting Down Over Trump's Return-to-Office Executive Order
Chuck Schumer's Remarks About PA Dems and Rural Voters Come Back to Haunt...
How Elon Musk Is Handling the Fake Nazi Salute Allegations Is Absolutely Hilarious
Trump's State Department Responds to NBC News Story About Mexico Denying Deportation Fligh...
Gavin Newsom Doesn't Want You to Know About This Disastrous Emergency Services Decision
Here's the Line That Shows Trump's Firing of Inspectors General Was a Great...
What McConnell Did After the Hegseth Vote Is Infuriating
Mass Deportation Raids Have Begun in Los Angeles
Never Forget Who Democrats Are, Hold Them to Their Own Standards
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 252: What the New Testament Says About Leadership
Efficiency Is Not Limited Government
The Biden Administration Left a Medicare Mess Behind — Now Trump Must Clean...
Last Minute Pardons Break Political Retribution Cycle
Trump Clashes With Democrat in Fiery Debate Over LA Wildfires
Tipsheet

The Media Ran With Total Fake News Story About ICE Raids at Chicago Public Schools

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 26, 2025 6:30 AM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

We’re not even a week into the second Trump presidency, and the media is already running with total nonsense about an ICE raid that occurred in Chicago. You could imagine how newsrooms must’ve reacted: ICE agents harassing kids in the Chicago Public Schools system. Except it wasn’t ICE, and nothing about the original reporting was true. It was the Secret Service. The Chicago Tribune and others eventually updated their headlines, but the initial posts were all fresh fake news (via ABC7 Chicago): 

Advertisement

The U.S. Secret Service told the I-Team they approached a South Side school Friday. Chicago Public Schools officials had initially said the agents were from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 

Secret Service said they were investigating a threat, and responded to a house. They said they were then told the person they wanted to talk to was at Hamline Elementary School, but they did not enter the school, the Secret Service told the I-Team. 

The alleged threat the Secret Service was investigating was not immediately clear.
 
 CPS officials initially claimed at least one ICE agent was denied entry to the South Side elementary school Friday morning. ICE said it was not a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement encounter. 

Recommended

Trump's State Department Responds to NBC News Story About Mexico Denying Deportation Flight Matt Vespa
Advertisement

And yes, they got slapped with community notes: 

It was the Secret Service, not ICE. The Secret Service was investigating a threat. They originally showed up at a house (not a school), where they were told that the person they wanted to talk to was at the school. 

Here’s the statement from CPS: 

"Earlier today, Chicago Public School leaders shared that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents showed up this morning (Friday) at Hamline Elementary School. After our District officials shared public statements, we learned that the agents who visited the school were from the U.S. Secret Service. Our original communication was a result of a misunderstanding, reflective of the fear and concerns in the community amid the new administration's focus on undocumented immigrants. Here's what happened: Two individuals showed up at the school door and presented identification that includes the name Department of Homeland Security, the federal agency that oversees ICE. School officials proceeded to respond to the agents with the understanding that they were from ICE, amid rumors and reports that the agency was in the community. Regardless of which branch of Homeland Security visited this school, officials followed the established protocols to ensure student safety. The agents were not allowed into the school or permitted to speak with staff or students. Hamline administrators also worked with CPS' Law Department and CPS' Office of Safety and Security. The situation was handled with the federal agents leaving the campus without entry. While this was a misunderstanding in terms of the specific branch of DHS, the school's response demonstrates that our system, in partnership with community organizations, is prepared and ready to keep our students and staff safe." 

Advertisement

Liberals, you lost the election. We’re going to enforce immigration laws. And these illegals are going. They can’t hide at home forever. It’s not just ICE—all federal law enforcement agencies have deportation powers. Most states will grant them to local law enforcement as well. The full weight and force of the government is being re-directed to secure the southern border, end the illegal alien invasion, and excise the criminal alien element from our communities. This is a federal initiative. All you can do is whine. That’s it. Federal agents have total jurisdiction and if you want to be arrested for being clowns about it, go right ahead. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump's State Department Responds to NBC News Story About Mexico Denying Deportation Flight Matt Vespa
Gavin Newsom Doesn't Want You to Know About This Disastrous Emergency Services Decision Matt Vespa
Chuck Schumer's Remarks About PA Dems and Rural Voters Come Back to Haunt Him Matt Vespa
Here's the Line That Shows Trump's Firing of Inspectors General Was a Great Move Matt Vespa
Never Forget Who Democrats Are, Hold Them to Their Own Standards Derek Hunter
How Elon Musk Is Handling the Fake Nazi Salute Allegations Is Absolutely Hilarious Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump's State Department Responds to NBC News Story About Mexico Denying Deportation Flight Matt Vespa
Advertisement