Tipsheet

Here's the Letter Joe Biden Left for Trump

Matt Vespa
January 22, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

We know the contents of the letter Joe Biden left for President Donald J. Trump before he pardoned his entire crime family and left office. Trump was busy signing executive orders reversing the damage Biden left in his wake but managed to find the letter after being asked about it by Fox News’ Peter Doocy. 

Doocy and the rest of the press corps were present for the slew of executive orders Trump signed on Monday. Trump thanked the reporter after finding it in the drawer of the Resolute desk, adding that he might not have been able to see it for a while. Doocy wanted Trump to read the letter, but the president refused. We know what Biden wrote, which is likely his finder’s fee. It was short and to the point.  

Dear President Trump, 

As I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years.  The American people - and people around the world - look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation. 

May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding. 

Joe Biden

1-20-25

Trump has since gone on a tear to wipe clean everything Biden did, which destroyed our country. 

Here’s when Trump found the letter:

