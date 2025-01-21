Nancy Pelosi Has a Meltdown Over Trump's J6 Pardons
Tipsheet

A Fox News Reporter Helped Trump Find Something Biden Left Behind in the Oval Office

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 21, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump likely wanted to do a lengthy victory lap against his enemies, but his being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States sufficed in driving that point home. The president had no time—he needed to get the gears turning toward bringing back an American revival. Yet, there was a presidential custom that Mr. Trump almost forgot if it weren’t for a Fox News reporter.  

Now, he likely wouldn’t have forgotten, but Trump admitted that it might have been long before he found it. It’s tradition for the outgoing president to leave a letter for his successor. Biden left him one in the drawer of the Resolute Desk. Fox News’ Peter Doocy even wanted the president to read the letter aloud as if it were his finder’s fee. Trump declined: 

PETER DOOCY: “President Trump, did President Biden leave you a letter?”

Trump: “He may have. Wait, don't they leave it in the desk? I don't know. Oh.” 

Doocy: “What's in there?” 

Trump: “Thank you, Peter. It could have been years before we found this. Wow. Thank you.” 

Doocy: “Can you read the [inaudible] on the outside?” 

Trump: “ Maybe we should all read it together.” 

Doocy: “Let's read it.” 

Trump: “Well, maybe I'll read it first and then make that determination.” 

Doocy: “That sounds great.” 

Trump: “Peter, thank you very much. I may not have seen this for months.”

Doocy: “Happy to help with the passing of the torch.” 

Trump: “I did. I left him one in the desk just like this.” 

Doocy: “What did — what did you talk about [inaudible]?” 

Trump: “Unification of our country. You know, I didn't know that he gave a pardon to his family, because he did it during my speech.” 

Doocy: “He didn’t tell you [inaudible]?” 

Trump: “No, he didn't tell me, no, no. He did it — they released it during my speech. I mean, during my speech, so all I could do was say excuse me, I would like to come back and speak some more. So, no, I was surprised by that. It’s bad precedent, obviously. 

The Biden crime family set a precedent where Democrats can’t say anything now vis-à-vis Trump. You lost the election. Now, shut up, and let us fix your mess.

