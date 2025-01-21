A Fox News Reporter Helped Trump Find Something Biden Left Behind in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump likely wanted to do a lengthy victory lap against his enemies, but his being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States sufficed in driving that point home. The president had no time—he needed to get the gears turning toward bringing back an American revival. Yet, there was a presidential custom that Mr. Trump almost forgot if it weren’t for a Fox News reporter.

Now, he likely wouldn’t have forgotten, but Trump admitted that it might have been long before he found it. It’s tradition for the outgoing president to leave a letter for his successor. Biden left him one in the drawer of the Resolute Desk. Fox News’ Peter Doocy even wanted the president to read the letter aloud as if it were his finder’s fee. Trump declined:

DOOCY TIME, PART TWO: “President Trump, did President Biden leave you a letter?”



Trump: “He may have. Wait, don't they leave it in the desk? I don't know. Oh.”



Doocy: “What's in there?”



Trump: “Thank you, Peter. It could have been years before we found this. Wow. Thank you.”… pic.twitter.com/sb4ftsDcZ7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 21, 2025

The Biden crime family set a precedent where Democrats can’t say anything now vis-à-vis Trump. You lost the election. Now, shut up, and let us fix your mess.