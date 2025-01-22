Greg Gutfeld Just Took His Fox Co-Host to the Cleaners Over Trump and Birthright Citizenship

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld apparently had enough of co-host Jessica Tarlov’s shenanigans about the second Trump presidency and the slew of executive orders that have virtually undone everything Joe Biden did over the past four years. In 36 hours, an entire presidency was revoked. Tarlov asked Gutfeld about birthright citizenship, which led to Gutfeld unleashing an epic tirade against liberal America being incapable of understanding this moment.

First, on the immigration questions, Gutfeld aptly noted that you don’t need to like everything in a restaurant to like the establishment. That’s the typical authoritarian tendency of the Left—you must like or comply with everything they say, including candidates. Trump is the closest to what the American voter wanted—so deal with it. They were tired of everything being gamed by the Left, from Title IX to asylum seekers and, yes, birthright citizenship. Trump is moving at lightning speed to get this nation back on track.

The Fox News host also torched federal workers having to return to in-office work. And if these people think they have it rough—they should get their heads examined. No one cares about government workers. No one cares about their difficulties or hardships because they must go into the office. We don’t want to hear it. If you don’t like it, quit. You won’t be missed.

As for the media—Gutfeld torched everyone here—he says they know they’re lying about Elon Musk doing a Nazi salute at the inaugural rally. They know, but they also can’t do anything to revive their credibility so spreading fake news is all they have. Gutfeld summarized this position perfectly: the media is a fat man on death row—what’s the point in dieting?