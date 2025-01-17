Did Anyone Else Catch Mazie Hirono's Creepy and Outlandish Question for Doug Burgum...
New Video Shows LAFD Warning the City About Karen Bass' Cuts 21 Days...
Washington Post Cartoonist Who Depicted Trump As a Sexual Predator Busted for Child...
Trump's CIA Pick Couldn't Let This Opportunity to Roast Adam Schiff Slip Away
Trump's Treasury Secretary Nominee Low-Key Roasted Dems a Few Times During Key Hearing
VIP
Acosta Promotes Himself...and Might Be on the Way Out, and WaPo Continues Its...
Has Trump 2.0 Learned From Trump 1.0?
For Now, Trump Is Succeeding While His Opponents Fail
A New Year Brings New Hope for Valuing — and Protecting — Life
Entropy on the Right
Elise Stefanik Will Bring the Fight for Women's Empowerment to Turtle Bay
We Don't Understand Them and That Has Implications
Groups Stacey Abrams Founded Pay Hefty Fine for Campaign Violations
Now It's Time for Kamala Harris to Give Her Cringeworthy Remarks
Tipsheet

Here's Where You Can Shut Off Merrick Garland's Goodbye Video

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 17, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

These people insult everyone’s intelligence. Less than four days until we’re rid of the incompetent scum that’s made us poorer, less safe, and the laughingstock of the world. On January 20, the American revival under Donald J. Trump begins, and the end of this failed Biden experiment gets hurled into the dustbin. It was a presidency built on lies, where a braindead executive putzed around, his staffers illegally pushing policy, and his son could maximize the influence peddling that this crime family has engaged in for years.  

Advertisement

Joe Biden has destroyed the Department of Justice. The man who politicized the Senate Judiciary Committee’s handling of Supreme Court nominations finally corrupted the Justice Department as a parting gift to his unremarkable career in public life. The irony is that he used the ‘corrupt DOJ’ line as cause to pardon his disgrace of a son, Hunter. Biden did lasting damage to constitutional norms, siccing the DOJ onto agencies investigating Hunter, namely the IRS, and going after Trump, pro-life activists, and parents at school board meetings.  

This parting video from Attorney General Merrick Garland is laughable: “We have strengthened the norms that safeguard the Justice Department's independence and integrity.” 

This man needs to be drug tested. You can shut it off at this part, where he says there aren’t two separate rules for Democrats or Republicans. Man, where have you been for the past six years?

Recommended

Trump's CIA Pick Couldn't Let This Opportunity to Roast Adam Schiff Slip Away Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Garland has even infuriated liberals who felt he dragged his feet on the Trump indictments that are now being trashed due to the former winning the 2024 election. It’s over. The lawfare failed. Do you remember when liberals wanted this guy on the Supreme Court?  

Biden is the kiss of death to everyone and everything. Please go away, you stupid, old man. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump's CIA Pick Couldn't Let This Opportunity to Roast Adam Schiff Slip Away Matt Vespa
Trump's Treasury Secretary Nominee Low-Key Roasted Dems a Few Times During Key Hearing Matt Vespa
Intense Panel Discussion Erupts at CNN After Biden's Farewell Address As Jennings Offers Key Reminders Rebecca Downs
Democrats Are Terrified of Kash Patel Leading the FBI. Perhaps They Should Be. Jeff Charles
Washington Post Cartoonist Who Depicted Trump As a Sexual Predator Busted for Child Porn Matt Vespa
Denmark's PM Just Provided an Update About the US Purchasing Greenland Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump's CIA Pick Couldn't Let This Opportunity to Roast Adam Schiff Slip Away Matt Vespa
Advertisement