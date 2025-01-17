Here's Where You Can Shut Off Merrick Garland's Goodbye Video

These people insult everyone’s intelligence. Less than four days until we’re rid of the incompetent scum that’s made us poorer, less safe, and the laughingstock of the world. On January 20, the American revival under Donald J. Trump begins, and the end of this failed Biden experiment gets hurled into the dustbin. It was a presidency built on lies, where a braindead executive putzed around, his staffers illegally pushing policy, and his son could maximize the influence peddling that this crime family has engaged in for years.

Joe Biden has destroyed the Department of Justice. The man who politicized the Senate Judiciary Committee’s handling of Supreme Court nominations finally corrupted the Justice Department as a parting gift to his unremarkable career in public life. The irony is that he used the ‘corrupt DOJ’ line as cause to pardon his disgrace of a son, Hunter. Biden did lasting damage to constitutional norms, siccing the DOJ onto agencies investigating Hunter, namely the IRS, and going after Trump, pro-life activists, and parents at school board meetings.

WATCH: Corrupt Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland issues farewell message



"We have strengthened the norms that safeguard the Justice Department's independence and integrity."



"There is not one set of laws for Democrats and others for Republicans." pic.twitter.com/xHKr7cC2HJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 16, 2025

This parting video from Attorney General Merrick Garland is laughable: “We have strengthened the norms that safeguard the Justice Department's independence and integrity.”

This man needs to be drug tested. You can shut it off at this part, where he says there aren’t two separate rules for Democrats or Republicans. Man, where have you been for the past six years?

Garland has even infuriated liberals who felt he dragged his feet on the Trump indictments that are now being trashed due to the former winning the 2024 election. It’s over. The lawfare failed. Do you remember when liberals wanted this guy on the Supreme Court?

Biden is the kiss of death to everyone and everything. Please go away, you stupid, old man.