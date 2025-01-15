VIP
Tipsheet

The Liberal Media Just Can't Damage Pete Hegseth

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 15, 2025 12:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

With Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) signaling she’s behind Pete Hegseth and his nomination to become the next secretary of defense, that’s virtually ballgame, barring any loser Republicans who want to be known as the one who killed a top Trump pick. How the liberal media reacted is also a clue—they know that Pete will likely get confirmed. All the Democrats did yesterday was ensure that the Republican Party would rally around Mr. Hegseth. Hegseth wasn’t rattled, even when the most ludicrous of innuendos was hurled his way regarding his alleged affairs and workplace drinking. Yes, Democrats are going to bring this up when one of their heroes, Ted Kennedy, drove off a bridge drunk and killed a woman.

All the Left has is insults, and they’re not even good ones. CNN’s Scott Jennings did well in his one-man war, slapping down the nonsense on the anti-Trump network, especially from The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell, who denigrated Hegseth’s service, saying he was only a TV host. Hegseth is a decorated war veteran who served in combat. 

Jennings’ quote of the day was when they said the Democrats got subjected to a good old-fashioned ass-kicking yesterday. It was peppered in with nonsense about how there was no discussion about how climate change is a national security threat, how Pentagon staffers are afraid of Hegseth, and how there is no politicization at the Department of Defense right now or something. Still, he might create it—it’s all theater. If this is all they got, they’re done.  

Ex-CNN host Chris Cuomo torched Democrats for their antics yesterday: 

Their best shot was all the innuendo that filled the pages of the fake news press before the hearings. No one cared. 

Confirm, Pete, now.

Your moment of zen:

