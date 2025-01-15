The Liberal Media Just Can't Damage Pete Hegseth

With Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) signaling she’s behind Pete Hegseth and his nomination to become the next secretary of defense, that’s virtually ballgame, barring any loser Republicans who want to be known as the one who killed a top Trump pick. How the liberal media reacted is also a clue—they know that Pete will likely get confirmed. All the Democrats did yesterday was ensure that the Republican Party would rally around Mr. Hegseth. Hegseth wasn’t rattled, even when the most ludicrous of innuendos was hurled his way regarding his alleged affairs and workplace drinking. Yes, Democrats are going to bring this up when one of their heroes, Ted Kennedy, drove off a bridge drunk and killed a woman.

Advertisement

Having midwit (or worse) dullards like Gillibrand and Hirono shout at Pete Hegseth like they’re battle axes berating their henpecked husbands for buying the brand-name detergent instead of the store brand only helps him. Which some Dems know, but can’t do anything about. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 14, 2025

All the Left has is insults, and they’re not even good ones. CNN’s Scott Jennings did well in his one-man war, slapping down the nonsense on the anti-Trump network, especially from The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell, who denigrated Hegseth’s service, saying he was only a TV host. Hegseth is a decorated war veteran who served in combat.

Jennings’ quote of the day was when they said the Democrats got subjected to a good old-fashioned ass-kicking yesterday. It was peppered in with nonsense about how there was no discussion about how climate change is a national security threat, how Pentagon staffers are afraid of Hegseth, and how there is no politicization at the Department of Defense right now or something. Still, he might create it—it’s all theater. If this is all they got, they’re done.

Ex-CNN host Chris Cuomo torched Democrats for their antics yesterday:

Chris Cuomo BLASTS Democrats - specifically Tim Kaine - for their disgraceful and despicable behavior during the Pete Hegseth hearing today.pic.twitter.com/2bwpLS1abJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 15, 2025

Their best shot was all the innuendo that filled the pages of the fake news press before the hearings. No one cared.

🔥 WATCH: @ScottJenningsKY calls out WaPo’s Catherine Rampell after she claimed Pete Hegseth’s main accomplishment was being a TV host.



RAMPELL: “He was very articulate and polished and he's a TV host. That's his main qualification.”



JENNINGS: “Why do you denigrate this man's… pic.twitter.com/jqJXo8rF7e — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 15, 2025

"I was APPALLED at some of the ways these senators held themselves and some of the lines of questioning. Tim Kaine sounded like a sex pervert!"



CNN's Scott Jennings blasts Democrat senators who questioned Pete Hegseth today at his confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/5OhiWrktX0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 14, 2025

Hegseth broke Senate Democrats. pic.twitter.com/83useAwVZL — Conor Coutts (@_CCoutts_) January 14, 2025

CNN'S SCOTT JENNINGS: "It was EMBARRASSING for the Democratic party today...they made it more, not less, likely that Hegseth's gonna be confirmed." pic.twitter.com/G0N4hkn8XT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 14, 2025

The look on Scott Jennings’ face when Karen Finney says "climate change is a national security concern." pic.twitter.com/9qRrnLDix4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 14, 2025

CNN graphic is a hilarious act of hypocrisy by the liberal media, a known profession FILLED with functioning (and not functioning) alcoholics:



Markwayne Mullin "in interview with CNN, dismissed concerns about Hegseth's drinking" pic.twitter.com/wmS4ddoqvy — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 14, 2025

Advertisement

Deep State mouthpiece Natasha Bertrand of CNN -- who authored the Politico piece of Deep State officials saying the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation -- melts down over Pete Hegseth's hearing, saying "career civil servants" she knows at the Pentagon are terrified.… pic.twitter.com/Pj5mRwnnDX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 14, 2025

Confirm, Pete, now.

CNN: "It's the expectation [Pete Hegseth] will get confirmed." pic.twitter.com/KNCREDWN1f — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 14, 2025

Your moment of zen: