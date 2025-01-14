Special Counsel Jack Smith's Report Reveals He Was Supremely Confident About One Thing

Parts of it dropped in the early morning hours, though this was expected as liberals want these details released before the January 20 inauguration. There’s been a tussle over the report filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who resigned like a scared wombat over the weekend because he knows he has no future in a Trump-led Department of Justice. It’s an institution about to get a face lift and then some.

Volume I of this report, which is 174 pages, is now public, dropped around midnight. This report centered on the election interference shenanigans, which indirectly vindicated Trump for not being responsible for the January 6 riot. Liberals accused the president-elect of fomenting an armed rebellion or insurrection. Smith and his army of anti-Trump lawyers couldn’t make that stick, so no charges of that nature were ever brought forward. This whole thing was a crock. As you know, the Justice Department had to retool when the Supreme Court rightly interpreted the grounds for presidential immunity. Trump winning the 2024 election was the final nail in the coffin (via Fox News):

Attorney General Merrick Garland released the first volume, which focuses on the election case against Trump, of Smith’s report on Tuesday at midnight after back-and-forth in the federal court system. […] In the lengthy report, Smith said his office fully stands behind the decision to bring criminal charges against Trump because he "resorted to a series of criminal efforts to retain power" after he lost the 2020 election. Smith said in his conclusion that the parties were determining whether any material in the "superseding indictment was subject to presidential immunity" when it became clear that Trump had won the 2024 election. The department then determined the case must be dismissed before he takes office because of how it interprets the Constitution. "The Department's view that the Constitution prohibits the continued indictment and prosecution of a President is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the Government's proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the Office stands fully behind," the report stated. In an early Tuesday morning post on Truth Social, Trump called Smith "desperate" and "deranged" for releasing his "fake findings" in the middle of the night.

Smith was also confident that he could’ve convicted Trump. The release of the second report remains in legal limbo (via WaPo):

If Donald Trump didn’t win the presidential election in November, the Justice Department had ample evidence to convict him at trial of trying to obstruct the 2020 election results, special counsel Jack Smith said in a report released early Tuesday morning. […] The lengthy document was released after a week-long legal battle, as Trump attempted to prevent the material from reaching the public before he is sworn in for a second term as president next week. A federal court has blocked for now the release of a second volume of the report that details Smith’s separate investigation into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents and obstruction of government efforts to retrieve them. Even before that court order, Attorney General Merrick Garland had agreed to keep the volume under wraps while litigation in the case continues.

This report is the only crutch liberals have right now. It doesn’t negate the 2024 election. Trump still won. Republicans still control Congress. And the mass deportations are going to start soon. Please, do scream ‘Trump is a convicted felon’ or this, that, and the other relating to this report—but we won, and Kamala Harris still lost. So, if this makes you feel better, go ahead. Trump is president, and Kamala is not. And soon, neither will Joe Biden.