Left-Wing Commentator: Democrats Are Responsible for California Wildfires

Ana Kasparian, a host for the left-leaning news and commentary outlet The Young Turks, said this week that Democrats are responsible for the out-of-control wildfires ravaging parts of Southern California.

“CA, and especially LA, is controlled by Democrats. THEY are responsible. No more passing the buck,” Kasparian said in a post on X.

She then called out Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for being overseas in Ghana for the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama. Recently, Bass cut the fire budget by tens of millions of dollars.

“Our Mayor, who was in Ghana as fires exploded in our city, cut the fire budget by $17 million. Endless amounts of money funneled to bullshit scammer homeless nonprofits. We’re the highest taxed yet we have encampments and squalor everywhere. Even worse, we don’t have enough firefighters to respond to the absolute disaster we’re experiencing right now. Rather than conserve the record rain we got last year, we just drained it into the ocean. We are a failing city run by a sick excuse for local government,” Kasparian wrote.

“You want to radicalize people against the modern Democratic Party? Send them to LA,” she concluded.

Kasparian’s online rant came as a response to a post from a left-wing nonprofit organization claiming that the water shortage in California was due to a “billionaire couple.”

In November, Kasparian called California Gov. Gavin Newsom the worst governor in the United States, “By A LOT.”