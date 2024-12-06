Now the Liberal Media Is Trashing Pete Hegseth's Military Record

What is this trash? The boozing stories aren’t working, and the sexual misconduct allegations don’t seem to be anything criminal. Some senators now say there are five to ten Republican “no” votes, but they’re keeping it quiet.

Yeah, okay.

Blumenthal says 5-10 Republican senators won’t vote to confirm Hegseth.



Now would be a good time for Republicans to show their voters they are not the same as democrats and come out and publicly support Trump’s pick of Secretary of Defense. pic.twitter.com/8sFDWOfCbC — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) December 5, 2024

Stolen Valor Richard Blumenthal — who lied about serving in Vietnam — smears Pete Hegseth as having "alcohol problems," based on allegations from totally anonymous sources.



He then says this disqualifies him because he could be drunk if and when spy balloons fly over America,… pic.twitter.com/Lg1PvIo13S — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 6, 2024

Until I hear names, this is fake news peddled by stolen valor extraordinaire Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who also insinuated that Hegseth, if confirmed, might be drunk if spy balloons ever appeared over American soil. Who allowed those balloons to enter US air space, Dick? Blumenthal deserves a piping hot cup of ‘shut the f**k up,’ and so does The Washington Post for suggesting that Hegseth, a decorated combat war veteran, has medals that aren’t hard to get or something (via WaPo):

This may end up being the worst ratio ever when it’s all over. pic.twitter.com/nF607FfL6a — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 6, 2024

When President-elect Donald Trump named television personality Pete Hegseth as his choice to lead the Defense Department, his announcement cited the Army veteran’s two Bronze Stars atop his military credentials. Hegseth’s supporters, including the president-elect, have invoked those awards — received for wartime service in Iraq and Afghanistan — repeatedly in making the case for his qualifications to lead the U.S. military, even as allegations of sexual misconduct, excessive alcohol use and financial mismanagement threaten to derail his nomination. […] Military experts say there is a mistaken belief among much of the American public that the Bronze Star is a rarefied award exclusively for battlefield heroics, which has distorted and inflated its significance in many cases. The U.S. military issues two versions of the award: one with a “V” device denoting valor in combat, and the other for commendable job performance on deployments, or “meritorious service” in military parlance. […] For many military officers who serve in war zones, Bronze Stars are akin to a pass or fail, said Jason Dempsey, a former Army officer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and is now a leader in civilian-military relations. “The expectation is you’re getting one, unless you mess up,” said Dempsey, who also has two Bronze Stars dating to his wartime deployments. “It sounds exotic,” he added, “but unfortunately people don’t realize, more often than not, it’s something fairly routine and bureaucratic.”

It’s incredible how far liberals will go regarding denigrating any institution once they lose power. A Bronze Star isn’t the Medal of Honor, but are they fool’s gold? It’s insanity to take this position: only Distinguished Service Crosses, Silver Stars, and other service medals considered more than a Bronze Star, for lack of a better term, are true yardsticks regarding service to one’s country. This piece only serves as a reminder that the Left hates the military, and they will throw an anti-institutional tantrum when things don’t go their way. It’s why I hate these people so very, very much.

Hegseth has served his country in uniform for over a generation. Unlike Tim Walz, he’s been to a combat zone.

Democrats, you lost, and we won. Now take your insanity, your ‘woke’ garbage, and other social aberrations the hell away from us normal people.

Also, when Biden handed these medals, the Washington Post considered it "one of the Army’s most prestigious awards." It's astounding how this industry is addicted to self-owns. It's like blasting one's face with buckshot and then looking down the barrel again.

They penned an entire piece about how Hegseth’s service medals are akin to participation trophies. What a crock.