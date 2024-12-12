X-Files: We Had Another Night of Drones Flying Everywhere in New Jersey
Tactics, Techniques and Procedures to Keep Deep State Bureaucrats From Obstructing Donald...
Watch Kellyanne Conway Slap Down Publisher of Anti-Trump Rag
There Is Really Only One Choice For Time’s ‘Person Of The Year’
No Peace on Earth, or Goodwill
Daniel Penny's 'Crime'? Wrong Race, Wrong Place
The Devils Are Here
Democrats Need Their Walk in the Wilderness
Universal Health Care Delusions
Whither Syria?
Why Is the Partisan Divide on Climate Change So Substantial?
Gun Rights Election Victory Was No Accident
The Polling Revolution: How AI Is Reshaping Public Opinion Research
'She Didn't Do Anything Wrong:' Bill Clinton Suggests Pardon for Hillary
Tipsheet

Time Magazine's Person of the Year Is Going to Make Libs Seethe

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 12, 2024 12:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Sorry, we’re a little late to this, but a) it’s the right decision, and b) you know liberal America is going to flip out, so we’ll be trolling for some epic meltdowns. Time Magazine has named President-elect Donald J. Trump the ‘Man of the Year.’ There’s really no contest here: the man has been subjected to unprecedented levels of lawfare, vitriol, and character assassination, and he still was elected president of the United States. 

Advertisement

He’s the most investigated person to ever run for high office—and the Democrats still couldn’t stop him. They slapped him with over 100 criminal charges, and he beat them all. Donald J. Trump is flat-out unstoppable, and the 2024 election capped off the greatest political comeback ever. There’s nothing that compares. If Time hadn’t reportedly selected him, it would have been laughably hilarious. Oh, and I forgot—it’s going to be announced officially later today (via Politico): 

Donald Trump is expected to be named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” — and to celebrate the unveiling of the cover, the president-elect will ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning, according to three people familiar with the plans granted anonymity because they were not authorized to divulge the plans. 

Last year, pop superstar Taylor Swift was recognized. To mark the magazine cover reveal, Time CEO Jessica Sibley rang the opening bell. 

[…] 

Trump was also named Time Person of the Year in 2016 after he won the presidential election. He joins 13 other U.S. presidents who have received the recognition, including President Joe Biden. 

A short list for Time Person of the Year was announced Monday on NBC’s “The Today Show” and included Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, Kate Middleton, Elon Musk and Benjamin Netanyahu. 

Recommended

Watch Kellyanne Conway Slap Down Publisher of Anti-Trump Rag Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Politico reached out to Time about their selection. The magazine kept its lips sealed, saying they “don’t comment its annual choice for Person of the Year prior to publication. This year’s choice will be announced tomorrow morning, Dec. 12, on Time.com.”

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Kellyanne Conway Slap Down Publisher of Anti-Trump Rag Matt Vespa
Tactics, Techniques and Procedures to Keep Deep State Bureaucrats From Obstructing Donald Trump’s Agenda Kurt Schlichter
Kill Obamacare, Not CEOs Ann Coulter
Guess What Police Found in the Home of 'Pro-Palestinian' Student Leaders? Guy Benson
The Devils Are Here Ben Shapiro
Argentina's Javier Milei Ends Deficit for the First Time In 123 Years Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch Kellyanne Conway Slap Down Publisher of Anti-Trump Rag Matt Vespa
Advertisement