Time Magazine's Person of the Year Is Going to Make Libs Seethe

Sorry, we’re a little late to this, but a) it’s the right decision, and b) you know liberal America is going to flip out, so we’ll be trolling for some epic meltdowns. Time Magazine has named President-elect Donald J. Trump the ‘Man of the Year.’ There’s really no contest here: the man has been subjected to unprecedented levels of lawfare, vitriol, and character assassination, and he still was elected president of the United States.

He’s the most investigated person to ever run for high office—and the Democrats still couldn’t stop him. They slapped him with over 100 criminal charges, and he beat them all. Donald J. Trump is flat-out unstoppable, and the 2024 election capped off the greatest political comeback ever. There’s nothing that compares. If Time hadn’t reportedly selected him, it would have been laughably hilarious. Oh, and I forgot—it’s going to be announced officially later today (via Politico):

Donald Trump is expected to be named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” — and to celebrate the unveiling of the cover, the president-elect will ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning, according to three people familiar with the plans granted anonymity because they were not authorized to divulge the plans. Last year, pop superstar Taylor Swift was recognized. To mark the magazine cover reveal, Time CEO Jessica Sibley rang the opening bell. […] Trump was also named Time Person of the Year in 2016 after he won the presidential election. He joins 13 other U.S. presidents who have received the recognition, including President Joe Biden. A short list for Time Person of the Year was announced Monday on NBC’s “The Today Show” and included Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, Kate Middleton, Elon Musk and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Politico reached out to Time about their selection. The magazine kept its lips sealed, saying they “don’t comment its annual choice for Person of the Year prior to publication. This year’s choice will be announced tomorrow morning, Dec. 12, on Time.com.”