Tipsheet

X-Files: We Had Another Night of Drones Flying Everywhere in New Jersey

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 12, 2024 12:05 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

It might have been a television show, but we could use FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully because drones have invaded New Jersey. Are they UFOs? We don’t know. It’s even more alarming that the FBI said this week on the Hill that they have no idea what’s going on above the skies of the Garden State. Leah had more:

It’s been weeks since the first reports of unusual drone activity in New Jersey came in and Americans still don’t have any answers. From local law enforcement agencies to the feds, no one knows what’s going on—a point that was emphasized Tuesday during a joint hearing by the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence and Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security on “Safeguarding the Homeland from Unmanned Aerial Systems.” 

“You’re telling me we don’t know what the hell these drones are in New Jersey?” asked Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX). 

“That’s right,” responded Robert Wheeler Jr., the FBI’s Assistant Director of the Critical Incident Response Group, who admitted that it’s “concerning” they can’t identify who’s behind the swarm of drones that seems to invade NJ skies nearly every night.  

“That’s crazy!” Gonzales replied. “That’s madness that we don’t know what these drones are…”  

Yet, drones reportedly the size of vehicles are being spotted over sensitive military installations, Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, and some were even spotted over some of the state’s reservoirs.

 There were reports that these drones were launched from a mothership off the Jersey Shore, with Iran being the culprit. The Pentagon denied those reports, but this is Joe Biden’s Defense Department. It can’t be trusted.

 They were back last night, but it’s been weeks of such activity, and this administration is asleep at the switch. We’ll also be on the lookout for any updates on an alleged crash of a drone in Montville, New Jersey:

Whatever is happening—it’s weird. Some ‘drones’ might be misidentified as planes and helicopters, but something strange is going on here. Gov. Phil Murphy has requested federal assistance in addressing this ongoing crisis. 

One New Jersey man tried to get a better look at the unidentified drone with one of his own, only to lose control with all battery life quickly drained within minutes.

