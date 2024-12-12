X-Files: We Had Another Night of Drones Flying Everywhere in New Jersey

It might have been a television show, but we could use FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully because drones have invaded New Jersey. Are they UFOs? We don’t know. It’s even more alarming that the FBI said this week on the Hill that they have no idea what’s going on above the skies of the Garden State. Leah had more:

BREAKING NOW: Congressman tells Fox News' a credible source has revealed the New Jersey drones were launched from our eastern seaboard and are from China and Iran.. — Douglas Macgregor (@DougAMacgregor) December 11, 2024

🚨 New Jersey Drones Update



I'm hearing from multiple sources in the military that the reason why the drones are not being addressed appropriately to the public is because they are U.S Drones and they are being deployed due to a threat of a biological/nuclear attack.



Thoughts?

It’s been weeks since the first reports of unusual drone activity in New Jersey came in and Americans still don’t have any answers. From local law enforcement agencies to the feds, no one knows what’s going on—a point that was emphasized Tuesday during a joint hearing by the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence and Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security on “Safeguarding the Homeland from Unmanned Aerial Systems.” “You’re telling me we don’t know what the hell these drones are in New Jersey?” asked Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX). “That’s right,” responded Robert Wheeler Jr., the FBI’s Assistant Director of the Critical Incident Response Group, who admitted that it’s “concerning” they can’t identify who’s behind the swarm of drones that seems to invade NJ skies nearly every night. “That’s crazy!” Gonzales replied. “That’s madness that we don’t know what these drones are…”

Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) says the Ocean County, NJ sheriff told him an officer saw 50 drones come in off the ocean, and a Coast Guard boat was followed by drones. Smith calls on the Pentagon to share its shoot-down capabilities, because the drones could be from China or Putin pic.twitter.com/ZwhI4hC9D7 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 11, 2024

🚨 JUST IN: FBI Senior Official says Bureau “doesn’t know” who’s operating the New Jersey drones or whether they pose a risk of a National Security incident.



"We just don't know. That's the concerning part."

Yet, drones reportedly the size of vehicles are being spotted over sensitive military installations, Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, and some were even spotted over some of the state’s reservoirs.

There were reports that these drones were launched from a mothership off the Jersey Shore, with Iran being the culprit. The Pentagon denied those reports, but this is Joe Biden’s Defense Department. It can’t be trusted.

Security Experts: Drones Possibly U.S. Govt Special Access Program Technology



“People are not saying they’re aliens. They’re saying they’re drones. But we just don’t know what they are.”



— Bret Baier

They were back last night, but it’s been weeks of such activity, and this administration is asleep at the switch. We’ll also be on the lookout for any updates on an alleged crash of a drone in Montville, New Jersey:

Truck size drone/UAP crashes in Montville NJ. Police blocking the scene. pic.twitter.com/Byd0aeGWBu — RJ Talks (@realRJTalks) December 11, 2024

Whatever is happening—it’s weird. Some ‘drones’ might be misidentified as planes and helicopters, but something strange is going on here. Gov. Phil Murphy has requested federal assistance in addressing this ongoing crisis.

HOLY SHT!



This is a timelapse of the drones spotted in NJ. The local and state officials have no answer. The federal government has now said that it is and isn't Iran.



What the fck is going on?

One New Jersey man tried to get a better look at the unidentified drone with one of his own, only to lose control with all battery life quickly drained within minutes.