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Tipsheet

Bishop Barron Blasts Catholic Leftists for Opposing Immigration Enforcement

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 26, 2026 2:45 PM
Bishop Barron Blasts Catholic Leftists for Opposing Immigration Enforcement
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

While some Catholic Bishops and priests have attacked President Trump for his immigration stance, Bishop Robert Barron is making the moral case for supporting border enforcement. This includes enforcing immigration laws to prevent the trafficking of thousands of migrant children.

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Bishop Barron is also calling for conversation instead of attacks on President Trump and Republicans.

Here's more:

Bishop Robert Barron said he has been urging Catholics on the Left to stop the "demonization" of the Trump administration, even when it comes to highly contentious issues such as immigration and border security.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Barron, arguably the most prominent Catholic prelate in America, said that despite criticism within the church of the administration’s immigration policy, "there are darn good reasons, moral reasons, for being concerned about an open border."

"I don't think it's fair to say to a conservative, to a Republican, you're just being difficult and anti-humanitarian," he said, adding that "at times, the Catholic left is great for calling for dialogue and bridge-building — until it comes to conservatives."

He said that for many Catholics on the Left, "when it comes to conservatives, just tell them what they should be doing and saying."

"No, no, let's build bridges of conversation. That's a role the Church can play," he said. "What I don't want from the church is a kind of demonization of the Trump administration."

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Related:

CATHOLIC CHURCH DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The Catechism of the Catholic Church makes it clear that nations have a moral right to enforce immigration laws, while also calling on immigrants to obey the laws of their new home country.

He's a bright spot, for sure.

Joe Biden was a 'devout Catholic,' mind you.

That's a fair point.

This writer, also a Catholic, is fine with ending the federal dollars to Catholic Charities.

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There is nothing immoral about enforcing the immigration laws that were passed by previous Congresses and signed into law by past Presidents. Not enforcing the law has not worked. It's led to untold amounts of suffering and death and must come to an end.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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