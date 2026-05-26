Bishop Barron Blasts Catholic Leftists for Opposing Immigration Enforcement

While some Catholic Bishops and priests have attacked President Trump for his immigration stance, Bishop Robert Barron is making the moral case for supporting border enforcement. This includes enforcing immigration laws to prevent the trafficking of thousands of migrant children.

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Bishop Barron is also calling for conversation instead of attacks on President Trump and Republicans.

EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Barron blasts the Catholic left for 'demonization' of Trump, says there are 'moral reasons' to support border enforcement — citing child trafficking and thousands of missing kids. He wants dialogue, not lectures: 'Let's build bridges of conversation. That's a… pic.twitter.com/yAy85119Na — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) May 24, 2026

Here's more:

Bishop Robert Barron said he has been urging Catholics on the Left to stop the "demonization" of the Trump administration, even when it comes to highly contentious issues such as immigration and border security. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Barron, arguably the most prominent Catholic prelate in America, said that despite criticism within the church of the administration’s immigration policy, "there are darn good reasons, moral reasons, for being concerned about an open border." "I don't think it's fair to say to a conservative, to a Republican, you're just being difficult and anti-humanitarian," he said, adding that "at times, the Catholic left is great for calling for dialogue and bridge-building — until it comes to conservatives." He said that for many Catholics on the Left, "when it comes to conservatives, just tell them what they should be doing and saying." "No, no, let's build bridges of conversation. That's a role the Church can play," he said. "What I don't want from the church is a kind of demonization of the Trump administration."

The Catechism of the Catholic Church makes it clear that nations have a moral right to enforce immigration laws, while also calling on immigrants to obey the laws of their new home country.

I love this authentic, reasonable, Godly man!! — Phiddi (@mrsmcbe) May 24, 2026

He's a bright spot, for sure.

“the Catholic left”



You mean like this? pic.twitter.com/rQ0yiNNCB1 — jailbreakrob (@RobJailbreakrob) May 24, 2026

Joe Biden was a 'devout Catholic,' mind you.

There is no “Catholic Left”. If you are on the Left side of Abortion, same sex marriage, transing the children, and other Left supported sinful ideas then you are not Catholic. — Mansa Musa 💪🏿🇺🇸💪🏻 (@bearybewrite) May 24, 2026

That's a fair point.

I agree with Bishop Barron.



and…



fwiw…



I would eliminate all federal dollars going to Catholic Charities, immediately. Return that money to the people. Let us Catholics, and others who want to, donate (tax deductible as is the case today) to Catholic Charities if they do… https://t.co/N5W6LtyfOl — Don Fotsch 🌵🇺🇸 (@fotsch1) May 24, 2026

This writer, also a Catholic, is fine with ending the federal dollars to Catholic Charities.

Bishop Barron is coming out strong for 🌲 Pine Tree Politics.🌲



Trump has problems, no doubt, and I am still very upset with him over this unjust war in Iran, but his immigration policy is just, fair and generous.👇🏻 https://t.co/fyd1yYLFp1 — Shane Schaetzel †☧ (@ShaneSchaetzel) May 24, 2026

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There is nothing immoral about enforcing the immigration laws that were passed by previous Congresses and signed into law by past Presidents. Not enforcing the law has not worked. It's led to untold amounts of suffering and death and must come to an end.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.