Ousted Squad Member Pens 'Dear White People' Letter

In a recurring theme from Democrats on the heels of Daniel Penny’s acquittal, ousted Squad member Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) is unfairly targeting white Americans in their rhetoric on issues of race and social justice.

In a scathing “Dear White People” letter, Bowman demanded that they address their “hypocrisy and evil,” arguing that Penny's unchecked white supremacy unjustly detained Jordan Neely— the mentally deranged man who was threatening to kill people on one of New York City’s subway car.

Dear White People. I don’t know why I feel the need to keep talking to you. I don’t know why part of me still has hope for you and for us. Some of you are too far gone. But maybe enough of you aren’t and will join us in fighting to end white supremacy. just wanna call out the hypocrisy and evil of it all and just continue to hope. I won’t rely completely on you because I know what’s most important is to work with my community and other like-minded allies in the fight for justice. The first Black man I saw violently attacked on camera was Rodney King. Those officers were acquitted. I am 48 years old, and I have seen countless incidents of brutal police violence and killings in my lifetime.

It is important to note that Bowman’s X post received a Community Note because two of those four officers in the Rodney King incident were convicted.

This is the same guy who pulled the fire alarm before a last-minute vote to fund the government in September.

Bowman argued that Neely was “sick” and subdued” but not a “threat” despite people who were on the subway that day testifying, saying they were terrified that Neely would get violent.

He then asked his targeted audience in his letter if they ever feel “discomfort” from their “whiteness,” claiming that when black people are killed, they don't receive justice they way white people do.

The answer is never. You never have. And whenever you feel discomfort from your whiteness, Black people are harmed or killed. And there is never accountability or justice. This is the evil of white supremacy. It spans across geography and political parties and sickens us all. I wish I didn’t have to live with all of this trauma deep in my bones. I wish I could just be free to be me. I marvel at the beauty and greatness of my people in spite of white supremacy. It’s extraordinary. That is what I will continue to lean on.

Bowman ended his letter by asking his audience how many times they have seen a "white man killed in cold blood on camera." He completely disregarded the fact that UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was just shot and killed on a New York City sidewalk, which has been a nationwide phenomenon.