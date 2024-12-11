Elizabeth Warren Reacts to the UnitedHealth CEO Murder in Typical Fashion
'She Didn't Do Anything Wrong:' Bill Clinton Suggests Pardon for Hillary

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 11, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Former President Bill Clinton suggested he would discuss a pardon for his wife, twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, with outgoing President Joe Biden before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. 

During an interview on The View, Clinton confidently claimed Hillary was innocent and hadn’t done anything wrong, so therefore, that’s why she needed to be pardoned before Trump assumed office. As Trump’s pick for FBI director, Kash Patel, gears up for the job, Democrats are freaking out that he will go after every single one of them guilty of the corrupt stuff they’ve been getting away with for years under the Biden-Harris Administration. 

“Lock her up,” which can be often heard chanted at Republican rallies, isn’t something critics just say about Hillary. She used a private server to send and receive emails, putting government top-secrets at risk of being hacked by U.S. enemies. She claimed she was “allowed” to do such a thing. However, a federal investigation found that Hillary was in fact, not allowed to transmit government documents on a private server. Soon after, recent reports discovered she deleted tens of thousands of emails pertinent to the investigation. 

“They’ve got a problem with her because first, she didn’t do anything wrong. Second, she followed the rules exactly as they were written. Third, Trump’s State Department — Trump’s State Department — found — remember how the emails were such a big issue in 2016? Trump’s State Department found that Hillary sent and received exactly zero classified emails on her personal device. It was a made-up phony story,” Clinton said.

Former FBI Director James Comey admitted her actions were “extremely careless” yet declined to charge her for her crimes. 

Comey’s words would be heard again after the Clinton Foundation became the focus of speculation regarding her alleged ties to international politicians, with some having competing interests against the United States. 

In response, Trump said,  “Crooked Hillary says we must call on Saudi Arabia and other countries to stop funding hate. I am calling on her to immediately return the $25 million plus she got from them for the Clinton Foundation!”

Politico investigated the claim, finding it difficult to obtain public accounting of who donates to the foundation. The left-wing outlet admitted that it couldn’t confirm Trump’s accusations, but it also couldn’t prove that he was wrong. 

Co-host Joy Behar chimes in, asking that if Biden pardons Hillary, it implies she did something wrong, which Clinton quickly dismissed, saying, “Not necessarily.” 

