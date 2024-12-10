'Pack Your Bags': Republican Senators Preview Trump's Deportation Plan
Tipsheet

Witness Describes When He Recognized the Healthcare CEO Killer at McDonald's

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 10, 2024 11:30 PM
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP

“Larry” had an eventful day on December 9. He was joking with a friend that a young man eating at their local McDonald’s looked like the person in the pictures released by authorities following the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was gunned down in New York City on the morning of December 4. The assailant was masked and used a suppressed firearm, but unmasked photos were soon discovered, taken from the front desk of the hostel this suspect was staying in before the killing. He was reportedly flirting with the front desk clerk. 

These men were loudly joking about how this individual looked like the New York City shooter. Maybe they thought it couldn’t be him since they were in Altoona, Pennsylvania, far from the Big Apple. 

‘Larry’ admits they were joking so loud that this kid, later identified as Luigi Mangione, could hear them. A McDonald’s employee could also hear ‘Larry’s’ chatter and later called the police, who arrived and detained Mangione after finding fake IDs, a firearm, and a manifesto that appeared to be directly speaking to the crime that was committed. Authorities also say $8,000 in cash was also on Mangione, though Larry didn’t know. He ate, left, went to church, and later discovered the person they were talking about was the alleged shooter. 

Mr. Mangione has been formally charged with the murder of Brian Thompson. Meanwhile, this McDonald’s location has been under siege by bad Yelp reviews as angry leftists rage that employees here called the police to arrest the uber-rich, Ivy League-educated everyday man who committed a murder because his back injury and subsequent surgery supposedly prevented him from having sex.

