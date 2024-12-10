Mitch McConnell Injures Himself After a Fall During GOP Lunch

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is “fine” after suffering a fall during a Republican lunch today. The Kentucky Republican, 82, reportedly tripped, sustaining a minor cut to his face and a bruised wrist. He doesn’t need hospitalization, which is a concern at his age when incidents like this happen (via CBS News):

Advertisement

Sen. Mitch McConnell, the outgoing Republican leader in the Senate, suffered a fall on Capitol Hill after a lunch with colleagues and suffered minor injuries, his office said Tuesday. "Leader McConnell tripped following lunch. He sustained a minor cut to the face and sprained his wrist. He has been cleared to resume his schedule," a McConnell spokesman said. The 82-year-old Kentucky Republican is set to step aside from his leadership role next month when the new Congress convenes, clearing the way for Sen. John Thune of South Dakota to take the reins as the GOP assumes the majority. Thune said McConnell was "fine" and referred further questions to McConnell's staff. Medical personnel were seen leaving McConnell's office, and the senator was spotted with a brace on his wrist and a bandage under his eye later in the day, telling reporters he was feeling "good." This isn't the first health scare that McConnell, a childhood polio survivor, has had in public.

JUST IN - Mitch McConnell falls during a Senate lunch and reportedly hits his head. Medical staff respond quickly. Senate leaders report he "is fine." — DailyMail — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 10, 2024

McConnell heads to the chamber to vote after he fell at the GOP lunch today. He is seen wearing a hand brace and a bandage in his left cheek. When asked how he was doing he said he was doing “good.” pic.twitter.com/Bxo93EjiJN — Cristina Corujo (@cristina_corujo) December 10, 2024

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell fell during the Senate Republican lunch on Tuesday.



Sen. McConnell "is fine" and "in his office," according to Sen. John Thune. https://t.co/ThVdUvtOkS pic.twitter.com/IWYsusDOCC — ABC News (@ABC) December 10, 2024

In August of 2023, the longtime Republican leader suffered two brain freezes during two press conferences, one in Kentucky and another on the Hill. During his first podium freeze, he was asked about running for re-election. These things happen, and everyone is different. No doubt McConnell has lost a step, which is why it was so flatly unbelievable when Democrats tried to spin Joe Biden as some beacon of mental acuity after his numerous mental slips and spills.