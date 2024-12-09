BLM Activists Issue Threats After Penny Verdict
Progressive Host Nails Why Hunter Biden Got a Lengthy Blanket Pardon

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 09, 2024 9:00 PM
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Some might argue that Young Turks co-host Ana Kasparian has been red-pilled. She’s not a conservative, but she’s also not insane. She is against the ‘woke’ nonsense, like identitarian politics, that’s engulfed the Left. The response from her friends and colleagues over a traumatic event in 2022 led to her abandoning the Democratic Party: she was sexually assaulted/groped by a homeless man while walking her dog and got raked over the coals for putting the homeless community in a bad light.

Now, she’s free of the attachments to the Democratic Party ethos. Frankly, she can’t come back based on her science-based views on gender and biology—Kasparian is not a fan of the politically correct parameters surrounding the transgender issue. So, it shouldn’t shock us that she feels that Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy worked, she was wrong for opposing it, and Biden’s reversal is what caused the border crisis: 

She also touched on Hunter Biden’s ridiculous blanket pardon, where she offered a more balanced take than most of the liberal media sphere, which isn’t saying much. Still, Kasparian noted that the pardon's length is unseemly, though she did say there’s no evidence that Joe Biden was involved in these shady deeds. That’s something that lefty commentators will continue to say until there’s a piece of evidence with Joe’s signature, but at least admitted the pardon exposes that Hunter and this family have engaged in conduct detrimental to the United States (via Eric Abbenante): 

When you notice the period of time in which Biden has provided the blanket pardon for his son, the dates are super fishy.  I notice that it's like this lengthy 11 year period. So like what justifies that? And more importantly, when did he commit the crimes that he's being prosecuted for?   

(Quoting Lee Fong) "The order grants Hunter a pardon for those offenses against the United States, which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1st, 2014 through December 1st, 2024."

So that's ten years, a ten year span. So he writes that 'the pardon window extends beyond the period of the crimes prosecuted by the Department of Justice'. 

Okay. Because after all, the illegal firearm purchase was on October 12th of 2018. Hunter failed to pay his 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 taxes on time. So what justifies going all the way back to January 1st of 2014? 

Well, 2014 is when he was tapped to serve on the board of the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma. And while Joe Biden has not been found guilty, there is no evidence to indicate that Joe Biden engaged in any influence peddling. 

Recent reporting from The New York Times indicates that Hunter Biden was certainly trying to engage an influence peddling. Now, there hasn't been any prosecution on those grounds. 

And I think that the congressional Republicans were so intent on catching Joe Biden in some sort of criminality that they kind of didn't pursue prosecution of Biden on these alleged corruption charges or corruption allegations.

 But nonetheless, I think that window is far too long. And to me, it signals that there's a possibility that Hunter Biden did something illegal. And Joe Biden is offering this blanket pardon for a lengthier period of time in order to protect his son." 

She's not one of us so that some commentaries won't twist the knife, but Kasparian has torched California Democrats for essentially destroying endless livelihoods:

Congressional Republicans should haul Hunter Biden before Congress to answer more questions, which he must spill because there is no longer any fear of prosecution.

