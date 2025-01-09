There Was a Ton of Drama at Jimmy Carter's Funeral
Why a Mizzou College Professor Deleted This Tweet About James Woods

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 09, 2025 3:00 PM
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Actor James Woods lost his home in the Los Angeles County wildfires. He recorded the mayhem as he evacuated. Woods spoke at length about this ordeal on CNN, where he broke down mid-interview, recalling how his niece came out with her little piggy bank offering to help him rebuild his house. 

“One day, you're swimming in the pool, and the next day, it's all gone,” said Woods. 

Luckily, Woods was able to escape. Yet, some clown at the University of Missouri decided to mock the actor’s loss.  

“James Woods’ house is burning down. It’s karma calling,” wrote Dr. Karen Piper on Twitter. She now claims it was meant as a joke and that she does not wish harm on anyone. Oh, stop it, lady. Just own it because anything other than that is an insult to our intelligence (via The College Fix): 

In an email statement Wednesday to The College Fix, Piper said she does not “wish anyone any harm.” 

“The situation in California is heartbreaking and devastating. As a Californian, I am particularly distraught by seeing the devastation of so many beloved places I used to call home,” she said. 

“That tweet was before I learned how catastrophic the situation was becoming. I didn’t think it might actually happen! It was meant as a joke. My prayers are with all of the victims,” Piper said. 

University spokesperson Christopher Ave told The College Fix via email that the school finds Piper’s statement “deeply offensive.” 

I mean, who is she kidding:

This is the Left. This is who they are. 

