Tipsheet

One of the Most Annoying NYT Columnists Is Finally Leaving

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 06, 2024 11:05 PM
Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP

There’s not much to say about this person: I don’t really like him—politically. Paul Krugman was the embodiment of the serial misfires in policy and analysis. Our own Guy Benson labeled the man as a proud “ostentatiously wrong brigade” member. He was one of the central echoes in the liberal media bubble, one that would find no fault with atrocious Democratic economic policy.

It’s not just conservatives who had issues with Krugman; Matt Taibbi and David Sirota also took swipes at him. The former accused the columnist of engaging in magical thinking to defend the Biden White House, while Sirota had more political gripes with the man. Krugman announced he was retiring from The New York Times at the end of the year.

Last October, Mr. Krugman was subjected to a brutal heckling session at CUNY:

But he’s not going away—you know Krugman will be featured on some lefty network, likely CNN or on the Sunday Shows.

