One of the Most Annoying NYT Columnists Is Finally Leaving

There’s not much to say about this person: I don’t really like him—politically. Paul Krugman was the embodiment of the serial misfires in policy and analysis. Our own Guy Benson labeled the man as a proud “ostentatiously wrong brigade” member. He was one of the central echoes in the liberal media bubble, one that would find no fault with atrocious Democratic economic policy.

It’s not just conservatives who had issues with Krugman; Matt Taibbi and David Sirota also took swipes at him. The former accused the columnist of engaging in magical thinking to defend the Biden White House, while Sirota had more political gripes with the man. Krugman announced he was retiring from The New York Times at the end of the year.

Next man up, ostentatiously wrong brigade! https://t.co/p05GzkXCNd — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 6, 2024

Counterpoint: Krugman often used his influence to portray commonsense initiatives to help the working-class as allegedly too radical for Dems to even try, convincing liberals that they shouldn't join any fight for economic justice. Example here.https://t.co/r8mGLKEDG6 https://t.co/ZFnSEPSClU pic.twitter.com/Wu7dS7RtFN — David Sirota (@davidsirota) December 6, 2024

Last October, Mr. Krugman was subjected to a brutal heckling session at CUNY:

Citizen just LIT UP columnist Paul Krugman at CUNY over Helene victims, billions to Ukraine, and the Economy



“We’re getting evicted and you’re making millions!” pic.twitter.com/t0bj2YhIQM — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2024

But he’s not going away—you know Krugman will be featured on some lefty network, likely CNN or on the Sunday Shows.