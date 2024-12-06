CNN’s Jim Acosta Gets Shut Down Trying to Mock Pete Hegseth’s Mom

I don’t know if frustration is setting in or if the media is desperately trying to derail Pete Hegseth’s nomination as secretary of state. Mr. Hegseth has been slapped with allegations of heavy drinking and sexual misconduct—no one cares. Democrats say there’s significant Republican opposition, namely between five and ten senators who are opposed. Who are they? Da Nang Dick Blumenthal, a stolen valor clown, alleges this to be true. So far, there hasn’t been a deluge of Republican defectors a la Matt Gaetz. Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) might be in trouble, but we’re still in the initial phases. The latest swipe at Hegseth stems from his mother’s 2018 email (via CBS News):

The mother of Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's embattled pick for defense secretary, defended her son Wednesday morning in an appearance on Fox News, following reporting on an email she sent to her son years earlier accusing him of being an "abuser of women." Penelope Hegseth, appearing on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning, said her son and his wife at the time were going through a "very difficult divorce" when she wrote the email in 2018, noting that she wrote it "in haste" and with "deep emotions." "I wrote that out of love," she said. "And about two hours later, I retracted it with an apology email, but nobody's seen that." Hegseth's mother said in the email, published by The New York Times, that she was writing on "behalf of all the women (and I know it's many) you have abused in some way," telling her son to "get some help and take an honest look at yourself." But Hegseth's mother said she was appearing Wednesday on Fox to "tell the truth" to the American people, and to Republican senators on the hill — "especially our female senators."

Like clockwork, CNN’s Jim Acosta tried to mock Hegseth’s mother, but Shermichael Singleton was there to smack it down:

CNN’s @MrShermichael Singleton battles Jim Acosta when the latter mocks @PeteHegseth’s mom speaking out on the 2018 email and defending the man he is now:



Singleton: “Well, I mean, I think his mother is out there because some outlets have printed and reported on a previous email… pic.twitter.com/jz40XZo6vP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 6, 2024

Singleton: “Well, I mean, I think his mother is out there because some outlets have printed and reported on a previous email she sent several years ago — I think seven years ago, to be exact and she feels the need and I think she should, to come out and clarify what was going on between her, her son, and their family at that particular time. I think she did an outstanding job on Fox News and again, friends of mine that I have who actually work for Republican senators, and I've been talking to and texting with a lot of them to just understand where things appear to be moving from their perspective. These things are absolutely making a difference and I'll just add quickly — Acosta: “But, I guess — I guess — I’m — you know —” Singleton: “I understand allegations have been made.” Acosta: “— if — if you’re having to have your mother call senators —” Singleton: “People should have the right to defend themselves.” Acosta: “I know, but Shermichael —” Singleton: “Go ahead, Jim.” Acosta: “— to have to have your mother call senators to — to get you cleared for secretary of defense right? I mean he — he goes out there with tattoos —” Singleton: “I don't — I don't —” Acosta: “— showing off his biceps and everything.” Singleton: “— Jim, I don’t —” Acosta: “I mean, you know —” Singleton: “— I don't think that's a bad thing. I mean, so I'll give you an example. I've gone through the confirmation process before having worked for a former cabinet secretary and you're going to have statements from the spouse, from siblings —” Acosta: “Yeah.” Singleton: “— from children, from grandchildren, from friends from neighbors. So I'm not opposed to having the mother of a secretary potential secretary who would know him very well —” Acosta: “Yeah.” Singleton: “— saying, this is who this person actually is. I'm just trying to see if there are allegations against this person.”

And as of today, Trump is still standing behind Pete Hegseth: