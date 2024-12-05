ICYMI: Biden Fell Asleep During a Summit in Africa
West Coast No Longer Under Tsunami Threat After Major Earthquake Detected Off CA Coast

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 05, 2024 2:50 PM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file

UPDATES BELOW

Large portions of the West Coast are on a tsunami alert after a major earthquake triggering a 7.0 on the Richter Scale was detected off the coast of California. The Oregon and California coasts are on alert, with San Francisco Bay Area residents being told to evacuate as quickly as possible (via CBS News): 

The earthquake was first preliminarily registered as having a magnitude of 6.6, but USGS updated it a 7.0.

A significant apparent aftershock that registered as a 5.8-magnitude quake hit minutes later near Cobb, California in Lake County, according to the USGS. 

Coastal residents along the north coast are being told to move to higher ground due to the tsunami warning.   

Bay Area Rapid Transit service through the Transbay Tube has been halted due to the large earthquake. It's unclear when service will reopen. 

San Mateo County authorities noted that the tsunami warning extends to their area. People are being urged to avoid the beaches and coastlines, with the arrival of the tsunami expected at 12:10 p.m.

We'll keep you updated.

UPDATE: Good news. All tsunami warnings have been called off.

