West Coast No Longer Under Tsunami Threat After Major Earthquake Detected Off CA Coast

Large portions of the West Coast are on a tsunami alert after a major earthquake triggering a 7.0 on the Richter Scale was detected off the coast of California. The Oregon and California coasts are on alert, with San Francisco Bay Area residents being told to evacuate as quickly as possible (via CBS News):
The earthquake was first preliminarily registered as having a magnitude of 6.6, but USGS updated it a 7.0.
A significant apparent aftershock that registered as a 5.8-magnitude quake hit minutes later near Cobb, California in Lake County, according to the USGS.
Coastal residents along the north coast are being told to move to higher ground due to the tsunami warning.
Bay Area Rapid Transit service through the Transbay Tube has been halted due to the large earthquake. It's unclear when service will reopen.
San Mateo County authorities noted that the tsunami warning extends to their area. People are being urged to avoid the beaches and coastlines, with the arrival of the tsunami expected at 12:10 p.m.
ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: A tsunami warning is in effect after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in Northern California.https://t.co/zm2nUnK8Os— ABC News (@ABC) December 5, 2024
SAN FRANCISCO ZOO EVACUATED AMID TSUNAMI ADVISORY— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) December 5, 2024
🚨#BREAKING: Tsunami sirens and warnings are going off issued for the western coastline after a powerful 7.3 earthquake struck— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 5, 2024
📌#California | #Oregon
A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake has struck off the coast of California, triggering tsunami sirens and prompting a tsunami… pic.twitter.com/afjDpcsbBZ
#TSUNAMI WARNING for San Francisco Bay Area! #SFO #SanFran #BayArea— Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) December 5, 2024
We don't have information yet for how big the rise in water levels may be. Estimated to hit Bay Area around 12:10 PM – 1 hour from now!
Fort Bragg 1110 PST Dec 5
Crescent City 1120 PST Dec 5 pic.twitter.com/pQxBKlaHHE
BREAKING: Tsunami warning issued after large earthquake near Eureka, CA. https://t.co/oned3EHKeJ— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 5, 2024
TSUNAMI RISK IN SAN FRANCISCO; SOME BART SERVICES SUSPENDED pic.twitter.com/ac2L2rIKTQ— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) December 5, 2024
PEOPLE URGED TO MOVE AWAY FROM COASTAL AREAS IN SAN FRANCISCO — ALERT— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) December 5, 2024
🚨#BREAKING: The City of Berkeley has issued evacuation orders for residents in the tsunami zone of West Berkeley, California, due to a possible incoming tsunami. This is a lawful order, and residents must leave immediately. pic.twitter.com/HF5blJYd5Q— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 5, 2024
WATCH: Evacuations underway in the San Francisco Bay area after big quake sparks Tsunami warning on the West Coast. pic.twitter.com/6N9dXCNtwX— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 5, 2024
We'll keep you updated.
UPDATE: Good news. All tsunami warnings have been called off.
National Tsunami Warning Center says the tsunami warning will be canceled. Update will be going out soon. Only small waves were recorded.— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 5, 2024
WEST COAST TSUNAMI WARNINGS CANCELED; ONLY SMALL WAVES DETECTED— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) December 5, 2024
LATEST: There is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake, according to the US Tsunami Warning Center https://t.co/Rpj8BhmGh0— KRON4 News (@kron4news) December 5, 2024
