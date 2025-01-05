Nate Silver Blew Apart This Lib's Rant About Trump and the Popular Vote...
Did This Person Snub Biden By Not Showing Up to Receive the Presidential...
Would It Shock You That Biden Awarded This Man Our Nation's Highest Civilian...
Top Dem Had a Funny Slip of the Tongue Moment After Speakership Vote
Biden Is Going to Destroy As Much As Possible on His Way Out...
Why Biden Is Carpet Bombing His Exit
The Historical Rise of Leftism, Part One
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 249: Popular Old Testament Blessings for the New...
VIP
Why This Republican Is Ripping the Biden Admin Over Its Push for Cancer...
Trump Taps Tammy Bruce As New State Department Spokeswoman
Senate Democrats Unexpectedly Open to Confirming RFK Jr.
Blinken Admits U.S. Pressure on Israel Led Hamas to Back Away from Deals
Four Years After Jan. 6, Trump Will Officially Be Certified As 47th President
Did You Catch This Line From Hakeem Jeffries on 'Election Deniers?'
Tipsheet

Chuck Schumer Called Out for Dodging Biden's Mental Decline—Quickly Changes the Subject

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 05, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) found himself on the defensive after being called out for dodging questions about outgoing President Joe Biden’s mental decline. When pressed by NBC’s Kristen Welker, Schumer quickly shifted the conversation, avoiding directly acknowledging the concerns swirling around Biden's cognitive health. Instead, he claimed the 81-year-old president “stepped down on his own” before saying Americans must “salute him.” Critics argue that Schumer's refusal to address the issue head-on reflects the growing discomfort within the Democratic Party over Biden's fitness for office. Instead of providing clarity, Schumer's swift change of topic has only fueled further resistance to the left as the 2024 election proved Americans are starved for truth and transparency. 

Advertisement

During the Sunday interview, Schumer was forced to watch a clip of himself from February 2024, in which he declared the ongoing debate over Biden's health was "right-wing propaganda." 

“His mental acuity is great. It’s fine. It’s as good as it’s been over the years. All this right-wing propaganda that his mental acuity has declined is wrong,” Schumer said in the clip. 

Afterward, Welker pressed the Democrat senator on his past comments, asking him what he would tell Americans who think top Democrats misled them. 

In response, Schumer defended his party’s transparency with the American people, touting Biden’s "amazing record." He also claimed that Biden “stepped down on his own,” despite reports suggesting that Schumer had advised the president to withdraw from the 2024 race following a disastrous debate with President-elect Donald Trump.

“The legislation we passed, one of the most significant groups of legislation since Lyndon Johnson’s great society, putting in 235 judges, a record, and he’s a patriot. He’s a great guy, and when he stepped down he did it on his own because he thought it was better, not only for the Democratic Party, for America. We should all salute him. We should all salute him," Schumer said. 

Recommended

Nate Silver Blew Apart This Lib's Rant About Trump and the Popular Vote With One Tweet Matt Vespa
Advertisement

When asked if Biden could secure a second term, Schumer asserted that he believes Biden will be remembered as one of the greatest presidents in U.S. history.

“Well, I'm not going to speculate. As I said, I think his record is a stellar one,” the New York lawmaker said. 

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nate Silver Blew Apart This Lib's Rant About Trump and the Popular Vote With One Tweet Matt Vespa
Why Biden Is Carpet Bombing His Exit Kevin McCullough
Biden Is Going to Destroy As Much As Possible on His Way Out the Door Derek Hunter
Did You Catch This Line From Hakeem Jeffries on 'Election Deniers?' Rebecca Downs
Did This Person Snub Biden By Not Showing Up to Receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom? Matt Vespa
Blinken Admits U.S. Pressure on Israel Led Hamas to Back Away from Deals Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nate Silver Blew Apart This Lib's Rant About Trump and the Popular Vote With One Tweet Matt Vespa
Advertisement