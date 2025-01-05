Chuck Schumer Called Out for Dodging Biden's Mental Decline—Quickly Changes the Subject

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) found himself on the defensive after being called out for dodging questions about outgoing President Joe Biden’s mental decline. When pressed by NBC’s Kristen Welker, Schumer quickly shifted the conversation, avoiding directly acknowledging the concerns swirling around Biden's cognitive health. Instead, he claimed the 81-year-old president “stepped down on his own” before saying Americans must “salute him.” Critics argue that Schumer's refusal to address the issue head-on reflects the growing discomfort within the Democratic Party over Biden's fitness for office. Instead of providing clarity, Schumer's swift change of topic has only fueled further resistance to the left as the 2024 election proved Americans are starved for truth and transparency.

During the Sunday interview, Schumer was forced to watch a clip of himself from February 2024, in which he declared the ongoing debate over Biden's health was "right-wing propaganda."

“His mental acuity is great. It’s fine. It’s as good as it’s been over the years. All this right-wing propaganda that his mental acuity has declined is wrong,” Schumer said in the clip.

NEW: Chuck Schumer gets called out to his face for covering up Biden’s declining mental acuity, deflects and demands that Americans “salute” Biden.



Where was this energy from Kristen Welker *during* the Biden presidency?



Welker played a clip of Schumer blasting Republicans for… pic.twitter.com/npQMn9KeQg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 5, 2025

Afterward, Welker pressed the Democrat senator on his past comments, asking him what he would tell Americans who think top Democrats misled them.

In response, Schumer defended his party’s transparency with the American people, touting Biden’s "amazing record." He also claimed that Biden “stepped down on his own,” despite reports suggesting that Schumer had advised the president to withdraw from the 2024 race following a disastrous debate with President-elect Donald Trump.

“The legislation we passed, one of the most significant groups of legislation since Lyndon Johnson’s great society, putting in 235 judges, a record, and he’s a patriot. He’s a great guy, and when he stepped down he did it on his own because he thought it was better, not only for the Democratic Party, for America. We should all salute him. We should all salute him," Schumer said.

When asked if Biden could secure a second term, Schumer asserted that he believes Biden will be remembered as one of the greatest presidents in U.S. history.

“Well, I'm not going to speculate. As I said, I think his record is a stellar one,” the New York lawmaker said.