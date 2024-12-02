NBC News Reveals the Most Unsurprising Aspect of Hunter Biden's Pardon

I mean, the only people who can be shocked about this are Trump-deranged weirdos who, for weeks, months actually, slobbered all over how Joe Biden was honoring the rule of law by declaring that he wouldn’t pardon his crack-cocaine-addicted son Hunter for federal gun and tax charges.

‘Look, Hunter's going to face the music because Joe Biden good; Donald Trump bad.’ The media, the Democrats, and the political elites planted their flag and then got punched in the face multiple times like an Ike Turner beatdown. We all knew Joe Biden was going to pardon his son. This wasn’t the spur of the moment, a 'gee, the mood is very political, so I must decide;' the man was mulling this since June (via NBC News) [emphasis mine]:

Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter Biden on Sunday night, a reversal for the president who repeatedly said he would not use his executive authority to pardon his son or commute his sentence. […] The president issued a "full and unconditional pardon" for any offenses Hunter Biden has “committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024," according to the White House statement. A senior White House official told NBC News, which was the first to report on the pardon decision, that the president decided over the weekend to grant his son a pardon and began to inform his senior aides Sunday. […] “I will not pardon him,” he said in June after a jury found Hunter Biden guilty on three federal gun charges. The president has discussed pardoning his son with some of his closest aides at least since Hunter Biden’s conviction in June, said two people with direct knowledge of the discussions about the matter. They said it was decided at the time that he would publicly say he would not pardon his son even though doing so remained on the table. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently told reporters that Biden’s position has not changed.

This is politics. These people lie all the time, and everyone who tries to take the moral high ground is always cut down. Hunter couldn’t go to jail, and these convictions paved the way for more inquiries into the Biden crime family, specifically the influence-peddling operation since that’s the area of investigation stemming from the tax charges.

Biden said the environment was too political, so he had to give his son a blanket pardon for anything that might have been committed between 2014 and 2024. It reeks of corruption and nepotism, but this presidential power is absolute. Now, Democrats can’t complain when Trump uses it on all the January 6 defendants, and he should.

But libs doing another face-plant is worth its weight in gold.