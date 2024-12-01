CNN's Scott Jennings Couldn't Keep a Straight Face Over This Insane Talking Point

I don’t doubt that there will be acts of civil disobedience from the Left regarding anything that the incoming Trump presidency does over the next four years. President-elect Donald J. Trump could roll out an initiative to combat cancer, and liberals would be against it. The mass deportation of illegal aliens, especially those with criminal records, is coming. There’s nothing Democrats can do to stop it short of breaking the law.

Julie Roginsky vowed on CNN that she would be one of the people taking to the streets to stop it, but what got Scott Jennings, who was also on this panel, to interrupt and bring back some sanity to the discussion was when the liberal commentator said troops would fire into the crowds.

CNN Julie Roginsky says she will stop the military from deporting illegal migrants.pic.twitter.com/5eqyfLbmpT — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 30, 2024

“We’re way down a rabbit hole,” Jennings said, rolling his eyes. No one is going to get Tiananmen Square'd here, folks. As for Roginsky’s point about illegals being dragged out of shelters in New York City, that might happen with the help of Mayor Eric Adams, who is under the federal microscope right now. He’ll be doing everything he can to secure a pardon if necessary. Meanwhile, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will inform ICE about criminal aliens.

Democrats still don’t get mass deportations are popular. They don’t get that criminal aliens getting the boot enhances public safety. And they will have to make the argument for why a child rapist, and there are tens of thousands of them who came here illegally, have the right to stay here.

‘Orange man…bad’ is over. We won.

WATCH: CNN host visibly stunned by incoming border czar saying he'll 'jail' Denver mayor for refusing deportations pic.twitter.com/dlieaKIQoz — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 30, 2024