Navy Veteran Who Won Defamation Case Against CNN Sues Associated Press

A Navy veteran who successfully proved CNN defamed him in a highly publicized lawsuit is now taking legal action against the Associated Press, accusing the media outlet of falsely portraying him as a “smuggler.” The veteran, whose reputation was damaged by misleading reports, claims that the AP's coverage echoed similar defamatory narratives, further tarnishing his name and career. This lawsuit underscores the growing concerns over media outlets spreading false and damaging information without accountability.

On Friday, U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young filed a defamation lawsuit against the AP for "an article that went even further than CNN’s falsehoods.” CNN accused Young of illegally profiting by assisting individuals fleeing Afghanistan on the "black market" during the Biden administration's chaotic military withdrawal in 2021. However, in January, a jury ruled in Young's favor, finding the network guilty of defamation. As a result, CNN was ordered to pay Young $4 million in lost earnings and $1 million in personal damages, including pain and suffering.

Now, Young is going after the AP.

In January, while covering the CNN trial, AP reporter David Bauder wrote that "Young’s business helped smuggle people out of Afghanistan” and “worked exclusively with deep-pocketed outside sponsors like Bloomberg and Audible.” The veteran’s lawyer said that the outlet has “blatantly accused Mr. Young of engaging in criminal human smuggling.”

“Rather than restore Mr. Young's good name, the media coverage of his court victory created new libel," Daniel Lustig and Michael J. Pike, the attorneys representing Young, wrote in the complaint, adding that the AP "knew or recklessly disregarded the truth.”

“Describing Mr. Young’s lifesaving evacuations as ‘smuggling’ is not only grossly misleading, it charges Mr. Young with a serious crime. Human smuggling is a grave felony under U.S. law, and it is condemned as a serious crime under international law," the lawsuit added. "By accusing Mr. Young of human smuggling, AP effectively branded him a criminal."

The lawsuit alleges that the Associated Press has failed to issue a correction or retraction of the story, which they claim has damaged Young’s reputation and harmed his business. He seeks damages exceeding $50,000, excluding interest, costs, and attorney’s fees.