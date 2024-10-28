Trump's Former ICE Head Said Something That Will Make Libs' Heads Explode

Illegal immigration was laughed at by liberal media hosts when it was discovered to be a top concern among voters. Nestled safely in their ivory towers, the hordes of illegals pouring into the country, thanks to the failed immigration policy of the Biden-Harris administration, has pushed a significant chunk of voters toward Donald Trump. In an election that was always projected to be close, if Trump wins, this issue will likely be cited as one of the reasons why the former president was elected in 2024.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement dropped a damning report around the time Kamal Harris did her photo opportunity at the southern border, showing that some 400,000-plus known criminal aliens are among us, including tens of thousands of rapists and murderers. It’s not a border-state issue. It never was, and now families are losing loved ones hundreds of miles from the border. It’s a total breakdown of our national security priorities and creates a nightmare for enforcing and maintaining public safety.

Former acting director of ICE, Thomas Homan, spoke about the mass deportation operation that could come about under a second Trump term. It’s nothing new. The cost doesn’t matter since it’s a national security priority, and he left CBS News host Cecilia Vega stunned when she pressed him on families getting the boot. He dropped a simple solution that will drive liberals insane: the way to avoid families being separated is by deporting them together.

Cecilia Vega asks: “Is there a way to carry out mass deportation without separating families?”



“Of course there is. Families can be deported together,” says Tom Homan, head of ICE during Trump’s family separation policy. https://t.co/If9G1sNEzj pic.twitter.com/TIWhi25Vdu — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 28, 2024

If the government can find folks they suspect of entering the Capitol on January 6 based on the articles of their clothing, federal immigration officers can find these illegals. To suggest otherwise is untrue and ignorant, given these agencies' capabilities and intelligence capabilities. Vega was even there when ICE agents busted criminal aliens in Silver Spring, Maryland (via CBS News):

To see what they do, we went to Silver Spring, Maryland, a suburb of Washington, DC … where earlier this month, ICE agents gathered in a parking lot before dawn … It's what ICE does every day… and has been doing for many years. Their task this morning-- locate and arrest undocumented immigrants with criminal histories including assault, robbery, drug and gun convictions... … identified by ICE as a threat to public safety Matt Elliston, director of ICE's Baltimore field office, told us the goal was to catch the first target by surprise.. […] The man they arrested was a 24-year-old Guatemalan with an assault conviction, who had been ordered deported by a judge five years ago. The ICE agents discovered that the driver of the van was also in the country illegally. They told us he'd been deported once before.

Homan offered some insights into how these operations could be executed:

Cecilia Vega: What would the largest deportation in American history look like to you? Tom Homan: Well, lemme tell you what it's not going to be first. It's not gonna be-- a mass sweep of neighborhoods. It's not gonna be building concentration camps. I've read it all. It's ridiculous. Cecilia Vega: But if mass deportation is not going to be, as you said, massive sweeps and concentration camps Tom Homan: It'll be concentrated Cecilia Vega: What is it? Tom Homan: They'll be targeted arrests. We'll know who we're going to arrest, where we're most likely to find 'em based on numerous inve-- you know, investigative processes. […] Cecilia Vega: Stephen Miller said that this will involve large-scale raids. Tom Homan: He-- I-- I don't use the term "raids," but you're probably talking about work-site enforcement operations-- which this administration pretty much stopped Cecilia Vega: Workplace enforcement, that's a roundup. Tom Homan: And that's gonna be necessary. Work-site enforcement operations just not about people who's working illegally in the country and companies that hire 'em that's gonna undercut their competition that has U.S. citizen employees. It's where we find a lot of trafficking cases you know, women and children who are forced into forced labor to pay off their smuggling fees. A study by the American Immigration Council found that mass deportation could result in the removal of millions of construction, hospitality and agriculture workers-- reducing the GDP by $1.7 trillion. […] Cecilia Vega: Can you just limit it to criminals and national security threat though? Tom Homan: If I'm in charge of this, my priorities are public safety threats and national security threats first. Cecilia Vega: First implies others follow, though, right? Tom Homan: Absolutely. Cecilia Vega: So game that out for me. What's the scenario Tom Homan: It's not OK to enter a country illegally, which is a crime. That's what drives illegal immigration, when there's no consequences. The Biden-Harris administration has proven this, You can get to the border, turn yourselves in, get released within 24 hours Cecilia Vega: So you are carrying out a targeted enforcement operation. Grandma's in the house. She's undocumented. Does she get arrested too?

“It depends,” replied Homan.

The economic arguments against this aren’t going to sell—there’s been too much chaos. If you break the law, you go. It’s as simple as that. And the American people are with us, not the Democrats. Biden and Harris allowed things to get so bad that even a majority of Hispanic voters now support mass deportations.

I’m sorry, but Homan saying that the way to fix families not being separated during deportation is to keep them together is gold.