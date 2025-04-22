Rubio Announces Major Shakeup at State Department

In another major shakeup within the Trump administration, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a sweeping reorganization of the State Department, aiming to cut over 700 positions and eliminate 132 of its 734 bureaus—a 15 percent reduction in personnel. This overhaul seeks to refocus the department on core national interests and regional diplomacy, moving away from promoting liberal ideologies. Rubio criticized certain offices for advancing left-wing agendas at taxpayer expense. The restructuring also hints at reducing or closing overseas missions and folding liberal values initiatives into regional bureaus.

On Tuesday, Rubio revealed that the overhaul would eliminate 132 domestic offices, reduce approximately 700 positions in Washington, D.C., and close offices dedicated to war crimes and global conflict. He argued that these changes are essential to improving the department’s effectiveness and ensuring its relevance. He described the current organizational structure as “bloated” and emphasized that it had a “deleterious effect” on foreign policy and the department’s overall impact.

Although no layoffs are expected immediately, a senior State Department official indicated that job losses are likely. The official described Rubio's plans as a "roadmap," with Undersecretaries of State tasked to create implementation plans within 30 days, aiming for leadership to carry out the changes by July 1. The objective is to reorganize the State Department to align with the Trump administration's agenda.

Rubio explained the changes in a post.

We are facing tremendous challenges across the globe. To deliver on President Trump’s America First foreign policy, we must make the State Department Great Again. In its current form, the Department is bloated, bureaucratic, and unable to perform its essential diplomatic mission in this new era of great power competition. Over the past 15 years, the Department’s footprint has had unprecedented growth and costs have soared. But far from seeing a return on investment, taxpayers have seen less effective and efficient diplomacy. The sprawling bureaucracy created a system more beholden to radical political ideology than advancing America’s core national interests. Under President Trump’s leadership, we have a commander in chief committed to putting America and Americans first. As his Secretary of State, I am confident a reformed State Department will meet the moment and help make our country great once again.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was not part of the changes.

“DOGE was not in charge of this,” Bruce said.