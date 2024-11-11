WSJ: Dems Are Trying to Steal the PA Senate Race

This race is over. Republican Dave McCormick ousted Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey in the 2024 election. It’s over. McCormick is senator-elect and should be invited to the Senate’s orientation. Yet, Casey and lawyer Marc Elias are trying to steal the election. That’s not hyperbole—that’s straight from the Wall Street Journal, which scorched the duo for engaging in a black tar heroin version of election denialism (via WSJ) [emphasis mine]:

The Associated Press and most other media have called the Senate race in Pennsylvania for Republican Dave McCormick. But never fear, Democrats, lawyer Marc Elias is on the case trying to steal the seat for incumbent Democrat Bob Casey. Did someone say “election denial”?

Mr. Casey has refused to concede despite trailing by some 40,000 votes as we write this, and Mr. Elias has declared on X that the race isn’t over. The specialist who excavates controversial ballots for Democrats is at it again.

As we write this midday Sunday, the state still has some 87,000 provisional ballots to count. Provisional means the ballots are in question for one legal reason or another, such as not following proper mail-ballot procedure or perhaps a question about voter registration. Mr. Casey is claiming this means he could still overcome Mr. McCormick’s lead.

That’s highly unlikely. About 30,000 provisional ballots are outstanding from Philadelphia and Allegheny County, both Casey strongholds. The others come from the rest of the state, where Mr. McCormick did better. Mr. Casey has won the 7,700 or so provisional ballots counted so far by about 54%-46%. If that margin prevails for the rest of the provisional counting, there’s no way Mr. Casey can win.

[…]

Mr. Elias helped to steal a Senate seat in Minnesota for Al Franken in 2008 by finding a judge to count previously rejected ballots and overturn the lead of Republican Norm Coleman.

The Elias method is to look for friendly judges who will rule in his favor. Pennsylvania has a Republican secretary of state who supervises elections but an especially partisan elected Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court. So far Gov. Josh Shapiro and other officials aren’t commenting on Mr. Elias.