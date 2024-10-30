An Non-Citizen Voted in Michigan, And There's Nothing We Can Do About It.

The media went full bore on the ‘non-citizens aren’t voting in our elections.’ Since 2016, there’s a good commandment to follow: the media is wrong about everything. The opposite will happen even more entertaining if they claim something isn’t genuine or a right-wing conspiracy theory. I’ve never seen so many faceplants in this industry. It’s becoming something of a drinking game at this point—these clowns are so biased and insulated that they continue to trip over their shoelaces. It’s fun to watch.

pretty radicalizing to realize that your legal vote counts as much as this foreign chinese student’s illegal vote counts. https://t.co/uLSw8FNvYT — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) October 30, 2024

This is nuts



A Chinese student—who isn’t a U.S. citizen—was caught illegally voting in Michigan



But his vote WILL count because there’s no mechanism for officials to retrieve ballots after they’ve been illegally cast pic.twitter.com/Yvz85Gy1KL — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 30, 2024

The noncitizens are not voting is the latest ‘we are the media, we are right’ narrative to get torched, with the story that torpedoed this stance occurring in Michigan. The ballot was submitted through early voting. The worst part is that there’s nothing we can do about it. There’s no mechanism to retrieve fraudulent ballots (via The Detroit News) [emphasis mine]:

A University of Michigan student who is from China and not a U.S. citizen allegedly voted Sunday in Ann Arbor and is being charged with two crimes, six days before a pivotal presidential election. The filing of the charges was revealed Wednesday in a statement from Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's office. The press release didn't identify the student but described him only as "a non-U.S. citizen." The 19-year-old individual from China was legally present in the United States but not a citizen, which meant he couldn't legally cast a ballot, according to information from the Michigan Secretary of State's office. He registered to vote on Sunday using his UM student identification and other documentation establishing residency in Ann Arbor, he signed a document identifying himself as a U.S. citizen and his ballot was entered into a tabulator, according to the Secretary of State's office. […] The student's ballot is expected to count in the upcoming election — although it was illegally cast — because there is no way for election officials to retrieve it once it's been put through a tabulator, according to two sources familiar with Michigan election laws. The setup is meant to prevent ballots from being tracked back to an individual voter.

This state also said they likely won’t have their final results until the following evening. Also, what is going on with Dominion:

🚨#BREAKING: "Dominion machines affected nationwide" Jocelyn Benson says.



⚠️ "This is a nationwide issue with Dominion" machines hit by a voting 'BUG'



⚠️Votes WILL NOT BE PROPERLY RECORDED



Here we go AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/jSwu5L5K0z — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) October 30, 2024

Trump is heading into Election Day on solid footing. Get out there and vote, but this stuff is the making of another night of shenanigans, and we all know this Chinese kid wasn’t the only person to submit an illegal ballot.