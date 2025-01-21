Americans Have Mixed Feelings About President Trump's Agenda. Here's Why He Can Win...
Democrats Desperately Want Elon Musk to Be a Nazi
Trump Gives TikTok a Reprieve. But This Story Isn't Over Yet.
VIP
MSNBC Grapples With a New Presidency, and Brian Stelter Back to Watching Fox...
VIP
Why States Need to Stop Restricting Where Guns Are Kept in Cars
Guns Don't Kill People. Canada Kills People.
VIP
This Is Why School Staff Should Be Armed
Trump Announces Major AI Infrastructure Plans
VIP
AOC's Unhinged Inauguration Day Rant
Trump Revokes John Bolton's Security Clearance After Memoir Exposes So-Call White House 'S...
FEMA Director Deanne Criswell Leaves
Sorry Media, the Trump-Vance Administration Is Not in Disarray Over J6 Pardons
Kamala Harris Is Still Giving Cringeworthy Speeches, This Time to Firefighters
What Elise Stefanik Said at Her Confirmation Hearing Will Make the UN Nervous
Tipsheet

Jake Sullivan Allegedly Ordered NSC Staff to Sabotage Second Trump Term

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 21, 2025 8:15 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

In a shocking revelation, sources claim that former President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, instructed National Security Council (NSC) staffers to "hold over" into the second Trump administration, allegedly to spy on and sabotage President Donald Trump’s presidency. This reported intent mirrors similar tactics used during the early days of Trump's first term, raising questions about the lengths some in the government may go to undermine the transition of power.

Advertisement

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry claimed that Sullivan intended for NSC staffers, including Trump impeachment "whistleblower" Eric Ciaramella, to monitor Trump's actions and potentially disrupt his second administration.

The Gateway Pundit explored the situation further, recalling when Sperry had previously exposed an explosive report detailing how Ciaramella conspired with Schiff aide Sean Misko to orchestrate a plan to "take out" Trump in January 2017. Perry said their endeavors “were part of a larger pattern of coordination to build a case for impeachment, involving Democratic leaders and anti-Trump figures both inside and outside of government.”

Shortly after Donald Trump was sworn into office in early 2017, Eric Ciaramella, the CIA plant-turned-whistleblower who prompted the impeachment of Trump, was overheard in the White House discussing with a fellow staffer how to remove the newly-elected president from office, according to investigative reporter Paul Sperry.

Sources told Paul Sperry of Real Clear Investigations that the staffer with whom Eric Ciaramella was discussing Trump’s removal with was Sean Misko.

Both were Obama holdovers from NatSec and both hatched a plot to “take out” President Trump.

Recommended

John Thune Has a Message for Democrats Upset at J6 Pardons Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The report highlighted that Schiff’s aides, Misko and Abigail Grace, were working alongside Ciaramella at the NSC. Schiff hired Misko just one day after Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. When asked about their coordination, Schiff refused to provide any answers.

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Thune Has a Message for Democrats Upset at J6 Pardons Jeff Charles
What Elise Stefanik Said at Her Confirmation Hearing Will Make the UN Nervous Mia Cathell
Obama Gives Two-Word Response When Asked About Bush's Behavior During Inauguration Leah Barkoukis
Trump Revokes John Bolton's Security Clearance After Memoir Exposes So-Call White House 'Secrets' Sarah Arnold
FEMA Director Deanne Criswell Leaves Jeremy Frankel
Kamala Harris Is Still Giving Cringeworthy Speeches, This Time to Firefighters Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Thune Has a Message for Democrats Upset at J6 Pardons Jeff Charles
Advertisement