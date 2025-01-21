Jake Sullivan Allegedly Ordered NSC Staff to Sabotage Second Trump Term

In a shocking revelation, sources claim that former President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, instructed National Security Council (NSC) staffers to "hold over" into the second Trump administration, allegedly to spy on and sabotage President Donald Trump’s presidency. This reported intent mirrors similar tactics used during the early days of Trump's first term, raising questions about the lengths some in the government may go to undermine the transition of power.

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry claimed that Sullivan intended for NSC staffers, including Trump impeachment "whistleblower" Eric Ciaramella, to monitor Trump's actions and potentially disrupt his second administration.

The Gateway Pundit explored the situation further, recalling when Sperry had previously exposed an explosive report detailing how Ciaramella conspired with Schiff aide Sean Misko to orchestrate a plan to "take out" Trump in January 2017. Perry said their endeavors “were part of a larger pattern of coordination to build a case for impeachment, involving Democratic leaders and anti-Trump figures both inside and outside of government.”

Shortly after Donald Trump was sworn into office in early 2017, Eric Ciaramella, the CIA plant-turned-whistleblower who prompted the impeachment of Trump, was overheard in the White House discussing with a fellow staffer how to remove the newly-elected president from office, according to investigative reporter Paul Sperry. Sources told Paul Sperry of Real Clear Investigations that the staffer with whom Eric Ciaramella was discussing Trump’s removal with was Sean Misko. Both were Obama holdovers from NatSec and both hatched a plot to “take out” President Trump.

The report highlighted that Schiff’s aides, Misko and Abigail Grace, were working alongside Ciaramella at the NSC. Schiff hired Misko just one day after Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. When asked about their coordination, Schiff refused to provide any answers.