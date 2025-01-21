Democrats Pretend to Be Outraged at What Trump Didn't Do During His Swearing-In...
John Thune Has a Message for Democrats Upset at J6 Pardons

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  January 21, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) had some pointed comments for Democrats complaining about President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon almost 1,500 individuals convicted on charges related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

The president rankled more than a few feathers when he issued the pardons, with high-profile Democrats criticizing the move. Yet, as Thune pointed out, perhaps Democrats should be more upset with former President Joe Biden for paving the way for this move.

While answering questions from reporters on Capitol Hill, Thune addressed the issue directly. He noted that he is not familiar with each executive order Trump issued on his first day back in office but highlighted Democrats’ role in the matter. 

“We said all along that Biden opened the door on this,” Thune said, seeming to refer to the former president’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter, as well as other members of his family.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) expressed outrage at the J6er pardons, saying they are “an outrageous insult to our justice system and the heroes who suffered physical scars and emotional trauma as they protected the Capitol, the Congress, and the Constitution.”

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who also received a preemptive pardon from Biden on his way out of office, said the pardons were “a grotesque display” of Trump’s authority to issue pardons. “It really is a terrible way to begin, but not a surprising way to begin the new administration,” he said during an appearance on MSNBC.

Thune is right, of course. Biden pardoned his family members and also members of the Democratic House Select Jan. 6 Committee, which was used as a weapon against President Trump and his supporters. Democrats didn’t bother to criticize this move, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they were seething behind the scenes because they know it means they have no leg to stand on when Trump pardoned the J6ers.

To be fair, Trump would likely have pardoned them even if Biden hadn’t taken this action, but the fact remains. Democrats cannot be taken seriously when their messaging is “pardons for me, but not for thee.” If they want to be taken seriously, their principles must apply to everyone – even when it is not politically expedient.

The reality is that most, if not all, convicted for January 6 were the victims of a justice system that has been politicized. Jake Lang was one of several who were held in prison for years without ever being given a trial, which is a blatant violation of his constitutional rights.

Biden's Justice Department should be thoroughly investigated because it is clear that politics motivated much of the agency's actions over the past four years. President Trump on Monday issued an executive order to this effect, so it will be quite interesting to see what the investigation will turn up.

