Israeli Reporter Asked Biden If a Hostage Deal Was Possible Before He Left. The Response Was Awkward.

Joe Biden met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to discuss Middle East issues, the Gaza war especially, and he didn’t fall asleep, mention a dead head of state, or fall. It certainly was a better photo opportunity than the last where Biden looked as if he had fallen asleep (via CBS News):

President Biden met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House Tuesday, as the two leaders address the conflict with Lebanon, the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the hostages still being held by Hamas. The meeting, which Herzog called "very productive," lasted about an hour. Herzog told reporters afterward that the Biden administration is committed to doing all it can to help Israel's security ahead ahead of Jan. 20, when Mr. Biden's presidency ends. "President Biden was very gracious, very open, very friendly, and we had an open and frank discussion," Herzog told reporters. "And the most important thing out of this discussion is, of course, the commitment of President Biden and the administration to work until Jan. 20, until the last minute, to achieve goals that are so important to peace and stability, and predominantly, security and security of the state of Israel in the Middle East." In the Oval Office, Herzog brought Mr. Biden a gift, an artifact from the foot of Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

The outgoing president didn’t have a dementia or senior moment, but he did swipe at the press. Nearly 100 hostages remain in Hamas’ custody, and they’re not going to let them go. This issue has exposed the Biden administration’s naivete, as terrorists cannot be trusted. You also don’t need to know that Hamas keeping these prisoners allows them to stave off a total and devastating IDF offensive that will likely wipe the rest of the terror group off the map. Israel has repeatedly ignored Biden’s warnings to go into Rafah, finally seeing the president as a man who has no grasp on what he’s doing. When an Israeli reporter asked the president if he thought he could secure a hostage deal before he left office, Biden responded by telling the journalist to smash her face against the camera:

QUESTION: President Biden, do you think we can get a hostage deal by the end of your term?



🤡 Reporter asks President Biden if he thinks he can get a hostage deal done by the end of his term.



Was it in jest? Who knows, but it’s obviously a source of frustration for Biden, who is ignored at home and abroad. He’s one of the weakest presidents we’ve had since Franklin Pierce. If Trump had said that, it would've been the electric chair.