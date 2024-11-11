It Wasn't the Revenge of the Working Class Voter in 2024. It Was...
Tipsheet

FEMA Fires Official Who Ordered Workers to Skip Hurricane-Ravaged Homes With Trump Signs

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 11, 2024 6:05 AM
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via AP

There was no way some muddled ‘we’re going to look into this aggressively’ line was going to work at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. They got engulfed in a bit of a pickle when in October, one of their officials got busted for instructing Florida relief workers to skip homes ravaged by Hurricane Milton that had Donald Trump signs. The allegation was quickly confirmed by FEMA, who said they were disturbed by the report and are ferociously investigating the matter. The official in question, Marn’i Washington, was not fired when this story initially broke. Over the weekend, she finally got the axe (via CBS News): 

A Federal Emergency Management Agency worker has been fired after she directed workers helping hurricane survivors not to go to homes with yard signs supporting President-elect Donald Trump, the agency's leader said in a statement Saturday. 

"This is a clear violation of FEMA's core values and principles to help people regardless of their political affiliation," FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said in a statement to social media. "This was reprehensible." 

The agency did not identify the employee, nor did it say where it happened. 

But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling it "targeted discrimination" of Florida residents who support Trump, said it happened in Florida. 

The Washington Free Beacon had the scoop. Also, CBS News, we know who the employee is—why can’t you say her name?

