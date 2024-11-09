We Have Another CNN Meltdown for the Ages

How Joe Biden Got His Revenge on the Democratic Party
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 09, 2024 1:30 AM
I won’t lie: Abby Phillip’s CNN show might be the next great thing for comedy. It seems daily there’s a new meltdown that provides grade-A entertainment, especially as liberals cope with the prospect of a second Trump presidency. The latest meltdown is something to behold; it might be one for the ages. We’ve said that a lot, but man, this one hits well. It is related to transgenders playing in biological women’s sports. 

CNN guest Shermichael Singleton, a GOP operative, spoke about the cultural issues of this campaign, saying, “There are a lot of people out there who believe boys shouldn’t play in girls’ sports.” 

This triggered fellow panelist Jay Michaelson, who interrupted Singleton, saying, “I am not going to listen to transphobia at this table." 

Alas, folks, these people still have no idea why they lost. Donald Trump spent mountains of cash attacking Kamala Harris, who said that she’d support taxpayer-funded genital mutilation surgeries for illegal alien transgenders. It was a policy so insane that even CNN was shocked to learn it was true. 

No sane person would find this to be the hill to die on. Still, the American Left are the kamikaze pilots of today’s political scene, crashing into political reality regularly because they have feelings about things.

