Tipsheet

There's a Wild Twist to the Georgia Poll Worker Busted for Threatening to Bomb Co-Workers

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

There have been multiple reports of bomb threats being lobbed at Georgia polling locations, which has been the subject of a federal investigation. Of course, we have a common theme: the Russians. That’s the source. These threats are not credible, so for voters in the state—you’re safe (via NYT): 

Officials in at least two states — Maine and Georgia — said that they had responded to threats against schools and polling places and that none were found to be credible. 

In Fulton County, Ga., five bomb threats that were determined to be “noncredible” prompted two polling locations in Union City, Ga., to close briefly, the county elections director, Nadine Williams, said at a news conference. Ms. Williams said the county was asking a court to keep the two locations open for an extra half-hour this evening. 

Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, said at a separate news conference that officials had “identified the source and it was from Russia.” The F.B.I. also referred to bomb threats deemed not to be credible in several states, “many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains.” 

A spokesman for Mr. Raffensperger’s office, Mike Hassinger, said in a text message that “the source of the threats is being investigated.” He added: “It’s unconfirmed. Looks like Russia, but could also be somebody spoofing Russia.” 

Yet, there was a bomb threat. It was in Georgia, and this person, a poll worker, is under arrest. The catch is that he tried to frame a voter with whom he was having issues by sending a letter in that person’s name. The incident happened in Jones County outside of Macon (via The Hill): 

A Georgia poll worker was arrested Monday for allegedly mailing a letter threatening other poll workers with rape, a “beatdown” and a bomb threat. 

Nicholas Wimbish, 25, was working at the Jones County Elections Office on Oct. 16 when he had a verbal altercation with a voter, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). 

The next day, Wimbish mailed a letter to the county elections superintendent, written to appear as though it came from the voter he had argued with, the DOJ said in a Monday press release. 

Wimbish allegedly made other complaints about himself, claiming that he was “conspiring votes” and distracting people from concentrating. 

The letter also said that Wimbish and other poll workers “should look over their shoulder” and that he would “beatdown” the young men “if they fight me.” Additionally, the letter threatened to “rage rape” female poll workers and concluded with a handwritten note, saying, “PS boom toy in early vote place, cigar burning, be safe,” according to the DOJ. 

Wimbish has been charged with mailing a bomb threat, conveying false information about a bomb threat, as well as mailing a threatening letter and making false statements to the FBI. 

What a crazy story.

